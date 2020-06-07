I would like to comment on the column by Marc Thiessen (“Trump’s concern about mail-in ballots is completely legitimate,” May 30).
Thiessen cites an MIT study that he states “found that in the 2008 presidential election, 7.6 million of the 35.5 million mail-in ballots requested were not counted because they never reached voters or were rejected for irregularities.” Actually, looked at in more detail, that study found that of the 7.6 million ballots, “2.9 million ballots that were transmitted to voters requesting them were not returned for counting.” So, some voters made the choice not to vote, which is their right.
According to the report, “800,000 returned absentee ballots were rejected for counting.” The report goes on to say that “32.1% of all rejected domestic absentee ballots were rejected because they were not received on time or missed the deadline.”
If a voter shows up at a poll site the day after the election, he doesn’t get to vote then either. There is nothing particularly sinister in any of this.
In Kern County, any vote-by-mail voter can go to our website KernVote.com and check the status of their ballot throughout the process, including confirming that it was counted. When ballots are challenged, generally because they're missing a signature or the signature doesn't comparing to what we have on file, we notify the voter and give them an opportunity to correct it. In a recent Stanford study comparing the challenge rates of various California counties, Kern had a higher than average challenge rate, but we also had a higher than average correction rate.
Thiessen claims that by mailing a ballot to all registered voters, “ballots would inevitably be sent to wrong addresses or inactive voters, putting millions of blank ballots into circulation.” Except that in Kern County, with more than 70 percent of our voters as vote-by-mail, this doesn’t happen. We work closely with the Postal Service. If a voter has moved, the ballot is returned to us as undeliverable. As for “blank ballots in circulation,” every ballot is issued to a specific voter. When the ballot is returned, the signature on the envelope must match the voter it was issued to, or we won’t count it. The fact that we do have controls in the vote-by-mail process is a strength, not a weakness, as Thiessen seems to say.
In addition, Thiessen states, “During a pandemic, only the most motivated voters are going to show up at the polls.” That would seem to argue for more options, instead of limiting voting to only those who are the most motivated and willing to risk their health in order to vote. The United States should never become the kind of country where citizens have to put their lives at risk in order to exercise their right to vote.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order authorizing ballots be mailed to all registered voters. There is pending legislation that would confirm the executive order, while still providing all voters the opportunity to vote in-person. No one will be forced to vote-by-mail. But they will be given that option. And we will be working closely with the Public Health Department and our partners in the community that provide the locations for our poll sites to ensure the health and safety of our poll workers and the voters who choose to exercise their right to vote on Nov. 3 by voting in-person at a poll site.
Mary Bedard is the Kern County registrar of voters.