The hard thing about becoming cynical is you can never catch up. Those are the paraphrased words of Lily Tomlin, renowned philosopher from the TV show “Laugh-In.” How true.
In a recent Californian piece (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Fed's policies over time”), I proposed some counterpoints for the argument that the U.S. economy is booming, or even strong, along with some of the consequences of Fed policies. There’s more.
- Today’s quiz: if the economic performance of U.S. output is compared for the 1929-1940 period vs. 2007-2018 period, which had the superior results? If you chose the Great Depression, you would be correct, although not by much (19.89 percent vs. 19.28 percent). The fact that the current period is called the longest expansion ever, a booming economy and other platitudes would have made Edward Bernays, the godfather of propaganda, envious. Or perhaps the Great Depression was simply misnamed, which it wasn’t.
- Regarding the high flying stock markets, a recent Harvard Business Review article by William Lazonick, Mustafa Erdem Sakinç and Matt Hopkins argues that stock buybacks should be banned, as they were until the 1980s. They point out that during the 2009-2018 decade, S&P 500 companies spent 91 percent of net income on dividends (39 percent) and buybacks (52 percent). What level might the S&P 500 today sit without these corporations consuming their own profits for stock buybacks? Not to mention that these corporations, collectively, must have limited prospects for the capital investment that necessarily drives future profits.
- The years 1978 to 1988 saw a doubling of home mortgage debt levels, as did 1988 to 1998. From 1998 to 2008, mortgages increased two and a half times. The 2008 to 2019 period (through the third quarter) has had a decrease in total mortgage debt of $55 billion (per Federal Reserve Z.1 report). Noteworthy during the recent period are the tailwinds of sub-normal mortgage interest rates. And yet with mounting affordability and demographic issues, housing prices are on the rise, which begs the question as to whether the single-family home continues as the standard-bearer of the American Dream.
- A preferred central bank policy after the 2007 to 2008 great financial crisis is the expansion of the banks’ balance sheet. Generally this involves the central bank buying bonds from commercial banks, thereby giving the commercial banks “printed-out-of-thin-air” cash with which to expand their loan activities. Developed economy central banks increased their balance sheets collectively by approximately $7 trillion during the 2008 to 2014 period. Since then, they have increased their balance sheets by approximately an equal amount. The great financial crisis was not a bump in the road of the subprime housing crisis in 2008-2009, implying also that the economic structural issues as of yet have not healed.
The record shows that in 1929, 1987, 2000 and 2008 stock markets reached bubble territory as a result of excess cheap credit. Considering this and many other sober economic facts in the context of the current market bubble suggests that stock market cheerleaders may be steadfast in their belief — fool me five times but not six. There was a time when markets and the economy reflected American economic production, as opposed to watering down the money. In classical economics and wealth creation, consumption is a by-product of production. Consumption fueled by debt tends to reverse this process.
In order to test the idea that record stock market levels reflect a “booming” economy, simply consider where the markets would be without vast amounts of new money, unbacked by production, added to the system over these 11 years. Add to this a returning to price discovery, as it pertains to the cost of money (interest rates), as a free market function as opposed to being set by a committee of bankers. The inference that the markets and/or the economy would be at or around the same levels implies that the multi-trillions essentially made no difference. On the other hand, perhaps I am simply wrong. It might be different this time. If so, perhaps our monetary masters will create enough money so that everyone has nice things.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.