“Morality is that shared system of self-imposed restraints that allow my freedom to coexist with yours ... A free society is a moral achievement,” Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, 2016.
So, how’s that working for us? Shared system? Self-imposed restraints? My freedom coexisting with yours? A moral achievement? Let’s break it down.
Shared system: We are more polarized than ever at the higher levels of political leadership. On the ground, however, are shared values that bind us together. For my two best buddies from years gone by – and I mean years, many, many years – we are as close as ever despite partisan differences as disparate as ever. We just remember how we were before we became politically aware and sensitized, and things are — in the present for us — as good as ever.
But there’s more to the story. At the higher reaches of politics and business is a nastiness we don’t find on the ground. Despite occasional conflicts that have little to do with politics, we get along with our neighbors. We smile and wave and greet each other warmly, if politely, and treat each other with all due respect. We get along. We all believe that in cases of genuine need we are our brothers’ keeper. We agree that free-riders should be made to bear their own burdens.
Self-imposed restraints: Antedating religions everywhere we find several formulations of the “Golden Rule,” the most ancient of which, stated in the negative, is, “What you would not want done to you, do not do to others.” Therein lies the birth and heart of every legal code known to man. Therein also is a promise and social and legal covenant: “I will not do to you what I do not want done to me,” and its corollary, “Do not do to me what you do not want done to you.”
To allow my freedom to coexist with yours: This one speaks for itself, with the recognized exception that my freedom to throw a rock through the air quite rightly disappears when its flight meets your picture window.
A free society is a moral achievement: About that social/moral covenant undergirding it: it’s all about promises made and obligations undertaken, explicit and implicit, that we fulfill toward single and multiple others and expect others — singly and multiply — to fulfill toward us. We expect others to be trustworthy, and we act toward others in a way that allows them to count on our own trustworthiness. That works both horizontally and hierarchically. The core of trust is honesty, in word and deed. Lacking honesty, nothing else matters, and the covenant fails in ways that cannot be counted.
That covenant thing is important. The community in which we are embedded is a dense, palpably experienced interwoven tissue. When we stop keeping our promises and shirk our obligations, slowly but surely things change. We become every man for himself and prove true everything Hobbes said about life: it is among other negative things “nasty, brutish and short.” It’s about continuing warfare, man against man, state against state.
Promises and obligations, person to person, and, as importantly, nation to nation. That vast and deep worldwide system of promises and obligations America built at great effort and expense following the Second World War is systematically disappearing. The Hobbesian international system that twice led to a world in flames 80-plus years ago is beginning to make its reappearance. Hate is on the rise. Once on the ascent, democracies around the world are disappearing in favor of strongman autocracies. And with autocracy come the kind of atrocities and genocides we are seeing in Syria, Myanmar, the Philippines and elsewhere.
On that public and personal morality thing. It’s what keeps the world humming along and that “long arc of moral history” bending in the right direction.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist.