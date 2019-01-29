My mother has said many times, “Air conditioning changed everything.” Socially, that is. Back in the day, there was a lot more front porch living. The heat of the day drove families out of the house for less stuffy air. Kids played with one another in the neighborhood. Adults often had conversations over the fence. Everyone knew his or her neighbors. Growing up, we lived in a home with a swamp cooler and it was that way.
Things were different then. There was Mrs. Scott across the street, Mrs. Carter on the corner and Mrs. Woods next door. There were three extra sets of eyes watching us, monitoring our shenanigan pulling, of which there was plenty. There was a lot of interaction and outdoor play after school. Those were simple times when neighborhood kids amused themselves with all sorts of games.
Fast forward to today; it is now the adults initiating play dates for their children. Front porch living has gone the way of the dinosaur. People no longer know their neighbors. Technology has brought these shifts into our lives. Some of these shifts we poorly understand. It gives pause to think that in the past 100 years we have seen technology come into being that would have been unimaginable in previous generations. What if this progress came with unintended digress? What if the change in daily living brought about by technology was more impacting than previously thought? What if some of the things lost with the progress of modern life was actually critical and irreplaceable to the development of human beings? What if all the seemingly aimless play children have forever engaged in was actually imperative rites of passage? What if these rites of passage ceased or diminished? What would be the fallout?
All of the regular, daily, organically initiated outdoor play activities that I and millions of other kids once engaged in are now long gone, displaced by electronic toys and gadgets of the modern era. The problem is not modern technology by itself. It is all of the essential activities it is displacing. All of the games we played growing up were actually crucial to intellectual development. These activities, often outdoor, integrate the visual, the proprioceptive (refers to the muscles, tendons and joints) and the vestibular (inner ear).
The lack of regular daily stimulation in these crucial areas is causing learning disabilities. Admittedly, it is a mysterious concept. We tend to think intellectual development comes simply from activities of a cerebral nature. The advice is to read to your child, talk to your child, engage in mind enrichment activities, play Scrabble or watch documentaries, those kinds of things. This advice is excellent if the child is also developing a basic core learning foundation of reflex integration, bilateral and cross lateral integration, motor planning, ocular motor control, visual spatial perception and sensory-motor integration, among a few other things. Those fancy words simply refer to what happens when kids engage in vigorous outdoor play. This foundation is the bottom of the pyramid of the intellect. Without it, what should be a symphony of the senses resembles more of a clunky orchestra. In no way am I implying that all learning issues have sensory processing deficits as the origin. It is, however, a major contributing factor. The answer is good old-fashioned outdoor play.
Here are some examples of proprioceptive games that were common in my childhood: Tug-of-war, Simon Says, duck walking, obstacle courses, tag, wrestling, swimming, wheelbarrow racing, catch, tetherball, batting balls. Some examples of vestibular games: Simon Says, swinging, leapfrog, trampoline, hopscotch, dodgeball, water fights and skipping. These activities are learning steroids. It is not enough to limit tech time. We need to reintroduce physical play! It is crucial for intellectual development. Childhood play develops auditory, visual and motor integration, which paves the way to develop language, attention and memory skills and then on to higher-order skills dealing with executive function.
As the mother of a child with learning disabilities, I witnessed that my son’s greatest breakthroughs always occurred after days he spent at the play gym. We would head to the gym where he would spend a few hours playing and then the following day I would attempt to teach something new academically. Every student with learning disabilities can benefit, often profoundly, by engaging in all of the play activities listed. Best of all, the answer is free. No one has to spend a penny to get started.
Devra Ryker is a social trainer for adolescents with learning disabilities and the author of “Social Mastery Made Simple.” Her e-mail is 6skillsets@gmail.com