A recent Community Voices column is clearly an attempt by the author to disparage computer simulations of climate change, the environmental impact of fossil fuels and the COVID-19 pandemic ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Computer models and narcissism," Oct. 20).
To support his bias, the author lists a number of headlines predicting dire aspects of climate change and the oil industry and proudly writes, “All of them have been spectacularly wrong.” Yes, each of the selected headlines proved wrong, but each served as an important sound bite to wakeup and alert an unknowing public.
The author self-servingly neglects to describe the many subsequent actions taken to mitigate the highlighted creeping dangers noted in the headlines. For example, an initial response to the public’s increased awareness of environmental destruction, President Nixon signed the Endangered Species Preservation Act in to law (1969), the National Environmental Policy Act (1969) as well as the Clean Air Act (1970). Over the next four decades (until 2016), actions at local, state and federal levels have been taken to further improve/protect the quality of air, water and physical environment.
Models have long been used to help understand details of the world we inhabit. Physical models of the human body, the cell and the solar system have long been used for communication, but these are static models which cannot simulate dynamic systems. To accomplish this, earth scientists, for example, constructed miniature replicas of river systems to determine the effects of variables (e.g. rain, snow melt, agriculture) on flooding and erosion. The resultant information was then used to design control measures of a river through the use of flood walls, dams as well long-range policy.
Miniature replica of physical systems are inadequate in that the number of variables which could be controlled or manipulated in these models is very limited. The advent of computers triggered the development of even the simplest models which far exceeded the limitations of the old miniaturization methods.
A computer model is not the same as a computer simulation. A model is the algorithms and equations which can be used to describe nature or its processes. A simulation is the actual running of the model using existing data and information. Generally speaking, computer simulations are used for prediction such as to predict the existence of something in a static system (e.g. drilling for oil in the relatively stable earth’s crust) or to predict future changes of a dynamic system (e.g. weather, spread of a virus, etc.) which has multiple variables which can be manipulated to test various situations.
A given model can run multiple simulations using different sets of data or variables. Alternatively, models employing different algorithms or equations can run the same simulation for comparative purposes. A good example of variations in simulations is shown by the multiple projections of a hurricane’s path in the Gulf (Note: the paths/data cannot be modified using a magic marker on a map!). Improved data results in the simulated paths converging and the location of landfall more precisely identified. Another example is when our local television meteorologist compares simulations produced by the “American model” and the “European model.”
It is doubtful that there are any scientists who feel wedded to specific models as Vaughan suggests. The focus of scientists must be to obtain increasingly reliable information from computer simulations (using whatever model). Predictions which have serious implications for humanity (such as those drawn from computer modeling of climate change, a pending hurricane or a pandemic causing virus) must be made public. There will not be agreement with the interpretation or the science behind the simulation when it conflicts with the profit motive or some belief. To not make the public aware of findings with serious implications would be immoral and unethical.
The author of the piece referenced above suggests that his experience with a first generation computer model (1980s) can be used to infer the limitations of 21st century sophisticated computers, computer models and computer simulation. The 30 years of logarithmic advances in computer technology and concurrent development of models and simulations are somehow irrelevant.
David H. Ost is a Cal State Bakersfield emeritus professor of biology as well as emeritus dean. He is also a fellow for the America Association for the Advancement of Science.