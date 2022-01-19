We should all be wary of Stephen Moore's political punditry. In his Jan. 12 piece, "Save the kids by firing the teachers unions," he deceives the unwary by stating specific truths absent all important context and nuanced analysis. He stitches together a damning narrative by relieving himself of any duty to impart critical information needed to complete an accurate picture of the situation.
Moore bolsters his main argument with a statement by President Joe Biden saying: "He (POTUS) has correctly stated that there is no health reason for closing schools." Yes, he did say that, but when exactly was that? Was it in the spring or fall of 2021 when community spread was very low? It certainly didn't happen recently.
Moore doubles down on this basic idea that desperately needs context in one paragraph, stating, "There is no health or safety excuse whatsoever for teachers and students not to be in the classroom." Moore is either committing a bald-faced lie or is unforgivably stupid regarding this issue. He's no master of deception or fount of knowledge. He could possibly be considered criminally negligent for his misappropriation of President Biden's statement because the statement was made at a time of relative safety. We know that the community spread of COVID-19 is especially strong and dangerous this winter, and many schools that returned to in-class instruction have already been switched to remote learning.
Why were Chicago Public Schools shut down? Regarding this issue, Moore conveniently forgets to inform the reader that it was Mayor Lightfoot and CPS schools leadership that decided to cancel all instruction. The Chicago Teachers' Union did not "hold kids hostage" by requesting a temporary switch to remote learning during a time of exceptionally high rates of community spread. Since the mayor and CPS leadership made a demand that teachers return to work in classrooms that are clearly unsafe for everyone, a strike was necessary. Moore missing context. The current vaccination rate for students in CPS schools is an abhorrent 25 percent overall. The rate for the 12 to 17 age group is roughly 51 percent, but only 12 percent of younger students are vaccinated in CPS schools, and community spread is off the charts in Chicago right now.
Moore's plan is the kind you get when don't really think about it. Just fire all teachers and hire all new ones. His lack of knowledge and genuine concern really shows here. He posits some incredibly stupid questions that prove he knows almost nothing about the teaching profession, the dedicated people who work in it, or even the basics of what constitutes an emergency.
He asks, "Why doesn't she (Mayor Lightfoot) call a state of emergency and disband the union to save the children from the terrorists? Or tear up the contract because the unions have violated it?" First, the teachers did not violate their contract. It was Chicago Public Schools leadership and Mayor Lightfoot that decided to cancel all instruction, not the teachers, not the union. Mayor Lightfoot and CPS leaders acted politically to present themselves as forthright and tough-minded to Chicago parents.
Moore's real agenda is hidden in plain sight. He's a senior fellow at Freedomworks and he whines openly that teachers and teachers' unions tend to support Democrats, and not Republicans. That's true. Republicans don't support teachers, so most teachers don't support Republicans. That's how political power works and everyone knows it. So what can he do?
Moore's tactic is to blame teachers and their unions for all the angst and frustrations created by the pandemic. Here's a news flash: Teachers hate the pandemic too, and they are very aware that the health and well-being of our children hang in the balance. Teachers will be thrilled to return to in-class instruction permanently whenever we finally defeat COVID-19 or reach herd immunity. For the time being, however, it's crazy to expect students, teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, etc. to work in conditions that are clearly unsafe.
We know that exceedingly high rates of community spread make for unsafe conditions everywhere. That's especially true indoors in crowded rooms or buses. We also know that cherry-picking excellent statistics generated during a time when infections were low is fools' gold. Please get vaccinated!
Steven Pearson of Bakersfield was raised in the Kern River Valley. He's a retired teacher who likes reading, writing, and pickleball.