Some of you that are too young to know, libraries were the warm place in winter or cool place in summer mom would drop us off for a few hours — where learning and reading was the idea, but enjoying a story telling or a clown doing his tricks, magic and other amusing things were also available. Reading books or a magazine or maybe just like me going to the Oildale Library to get a glimpse or perhaps a smile of that cute blonde girl in our sixth grade that I was too shy to talk to. Sometimes we rode our bikes to 1119 N. Chester Ave., at the corner of Wilson Avenue.
"Kern County Free Library Branch of Oildale": those words were affixed on the arch as we jumped up on those three steps to see who else was there. More than a brick building with old style tile roof, it has not changed a bit since being built in 1931. You could say it was the Starbucks of our time, of course this is before kindles, laptops and computers, when people talked to each other face to face or read the newspaper. A few of us still do. This little one room with 1800 sq. ft. was a gathering place. Its warmth and charm helped our town succeed, which back then was less than half of the 36,000 of today. Its unique architectural charm is its identity.
Golden memories of a time gone by, but not forgotten. Oildale's truly first stand-alone library built at a cost of $9,000 and opened in 1931, after years of trying a library in a drug store that caught on fire in 1921 and then a small library in an apartment located nearby did not last long, as it was infested with cockroaches and had to close. Finally the good citizens of Oildale convinced county supervisors to build on land donated from Oildale PTA and Standard School. The architect confirmed it would have a capacity of 400 books with $2,000 of equipment. The first librarian had a salary of $10 a month.
From 1931 to 1981 this was our Kern County Free Library Oildale Branch. Currently owned by Bakersfield Family Church which has a thrift store there to help the neighborhood young and old in any way that the good Lord has in mind. Pastor Richard Hill, his wife, Jane, and daughter, Haley, are excellent examples of the good citizens of Oildale.
