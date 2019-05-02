Long ago, I took a class on economics. We learned that our country indeed has a capitalist economy; however, it’s a “mixed economy.”
As author, Paul Samuelson, explained:
- Most business systems in our economy operate within the private sector.
- A few exceptions are found within the public sector:
- Social Security -- with each of us currently paying 6.2 percent of our wages during our entire working lives (plus the same amount matched by our employers).
- Medicare -- with our Social Security benefit payments reduced to fund Medicare premiums.
- Medicaid -- with benefits totally funded by government.
Other insurance programs have been added – with justification. They arise when private-sector insurers cannot accept certain risks without inevitable bankruptcy.
This outcome results from long-established criteria required for risks to be commercially insurable. Each risk must be:
- calculable;
- definite in time and place;
- fortuitous (unexpected) and;
- not catastrophic.
Risks not meeting these criteria are those the federal government can (and does) assume. For example:
- Flood losses
- Crop damage
- Terrorists’ acts
- Health insurance pre-existing conditions.
It’s this last risk that’s so contentious today. However, the solution is surprisingly simple.
Historically, medical insurance has been aligned with all other forms of insurance in the private sector, regulated by the several states. In 1945, this was formalized in the McCarran-Ferguson Act – now Public Law 15.
State regulation is required in full compliance with our Constitution’s 10th Amendment. However, President Obama stripped medical insurance from this law by executive order to facilitate (and unconstitutionally permit) federal regulation.
As we now know, Obama’s Affordable Care Act is a total failure in its pricing system, availability, deductibles and copays to mention but a few shortcomings.
If you’ve been hospitalized or simply routinely visited your primary care physician, you’ll see how healthcare fee-billing systems are out of control and in need of major redesign. Fee schedules should be transparent, based on reality and not be unrealistically high. This is also true for overpriced prescription drugs.
With that overview, here’s how we should address this issue today in the private sectors in contrast to Medicare-for-all -- with all effective solutions outside federal government purview.
Mission statement: insure all medically necessary healthcare services on a cost-effective basis to patients to restore their health and quality of life, with a strong primary care physician relationship.
Vision statement: restore financially-sound insurance for patients -- plus those uninsured through public funding -- at the state level, including catastrophic illness, with only uninsurable pre-existing conditions funded through re-insurance at the federal level.
Strategic goal: Provide state-regulated healthcare insurance in the private sector with strong physician-patient relationships driving the system.
Operational objectives:
- Restore “health insurance” to Public Law 15
- Transfer regulation of health insurance to the several states
- Cover pre-existing conditions in all health insurance policies through formal re-insurance treaties with the federal government
- Create new, transparent fee schedules for all healthcare providers
- Require approval of premiums by state insurance commissioners to be adequate, not excessive, and not unfairly discriminatory
- Admit financially-sound private insurers to competitively market individual and group insurance within each state.
It’s that simple.
How critical it is for each of us to support the reality that our country is founded on capitalistic principles of freedom and independence plus avoid any and all attempts by political progressives to transform our economy to socialism.
Moreover, Congress no longer will need to debate this issue.
You and I will benefit from affordable premiums, lower deductibles and realistic co-pays plus a system that strengthens the all-important patient-physician relationship.
It’s win-win for all – except for socialists.
Long ago, Admiral David Farragut said, “Damn the torpedoes -- full speed ahead!” -- and was victorious. President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be victorious, too, in this same heroic manner – without waiting until 2020.
Democrat’s rejection now of this plan sets the stage for Trump’s re-election and for Republicans to restore their majority in both houses.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a local management consultant and co-author of “Gil Bishop, His Leadership Skills and Ethical Values You Can Emulate."