I was jolted out of my complacency by a recent news item in TBC: “Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been the beneficiary of $218,000 in campaign donations in this election cycle from pharmaceutical companies and organizations, second-most in Congress, the Daily Beast reported Tuesday.… McCarthy has received $1,054,000 from drug makers since 2007” ("POLITICAL NOTEBOOK: Plaintiffs in pivotal civil rights suit endorse Gonzalez in 4th District race," Oct. 17). Is our Congressman focused primarily on representing us, the residents of his district, or on accumulating money and power?
Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics issued the following on June 27, 2014: “Few know that systematic reviews of hospital charts found that even properly prescribed drugs (aside from misprescribing, overdosing, or self-prescribing) cause about 1.9 million hospitalizations a year. Another 840,000 hospitalized patients are given drugs that cause serious adverse reactions for a total of 2.74 million serious adverse drug reactions. About 128,000 people die from drugs prescribed to them. This makes prescription drugs a major health risk, ranking 4th with stroke as a leading cause of death. The European Commission estimates that adverse reactions from prescription drugs cause 200,000 deaths; so together, about 328,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe die from prescription drugs each year. The FDA does not acknowledge these facts and instead gathers a small fraction of the cases.” Reading the full article catalogs many cases of downright fraud being committed by Big Pharma while Congress looks the other way.
So our Congressman, disregarding 128,000 deaths a year due in large part to inadequate testing, is busy selling his soul by accepting obscene amounts of cash from pharmaceutical companies instead of seeking ways to protect his constituents from these risks. If they were not getting the desired bang for their bucks, would they have continued to shower Rep. McCarthy with hundreds of thousands of dollars over the last 11 years and counting?
A case in point: The department of Health and Human Services has just proposed a rule to require TV prescription drug advertisements to include their cost. Big Pharma’s response is that this unnecessary as they will steer people to this information on their websites. Have you recently seen a TV commercial for Humira? Did you know that the pharmacy cost for a monthly dosage is approximately $4,800? Will Congressman McCarthy earn his keep by working behind the scenes to kill implementation of this proposed rule?
Abraham Lincoln described our democracy as a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Much has been said recently about the threat to our democracy from Russian interference in our elections, but what about the vast sums spent by special interest groups and PACs to influence our representatives? Can a democracy survive when its government represents the interests of a monied few and ignores the well-being of the majority of its citizens? And sadly, this problem is not limited to McCarthy or Republicans. It is pervasive in our legislative bodies with whichever party in power receiving the lion’s share of Big Pharma money.
I am told there are doctors who do not allow pharmaceutical reps in their offices because they recognize the corrupt practices these salespeople promote. I’m afraid it is too much to hope that Congressman McCarthy will kick his addiction to Big Pharma money. So perhaps the best thing that could happen for our district in the upcoming election is that Republicans lose their majority in the House, thus drastically reducing the cash Rep. McCarthy receives from the drug makers. Perhaps he would then have more time to focus on assisting us rather than on becoming speaker and hobnobbing with the rich and famous.
Miguel Nidever was raised in McFarland and has lived in Bakersfield since 1985. He is a Spanish medical interpreter.