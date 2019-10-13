The president’s idea of a malignant “deep state” has driven him into a frenzy from the very beginnings of his presidency. What that deep state is, though, has never been strictly defined or described. But let’s consider that maybe, just maybe, there might be such a thing. And let’s imagine it’s not as malignant as described. In fact, let’s imagine it’s not only benign, it’s quite a healthy thing to have operating.
As we see occurring now, several whistleblowers have risen to bear witness to wrongdoing in very high places. And we have many other highly placed heads of agencies bear witness to the dedication, discipline and hard and true work their myriad faceless workers do to accomplish the aims of their agency. Each of these government workers, as have I for much of my career, has had to pledge “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”
Let’s suppose that the vast majority of these workers, working under very clear guidelines and supervision, each keeping their nose to the grindstone, keep hearing the words of their oath running through their heads as they watch highly placed others violate it with impunity. Let’s also suppose that working collectively these myriad public servants below decks — tending to business and remembering their oath and abiding by it — each do their small part to pursue the larger purpose of their organization. Might not those myriad “good faith” workers serve the mighty purpose of keeping the ship of state sailing in the right direction despite the intent of its errant captains to sail it off to utter destruction?
In biology, we find the “swarm theory,” whereby supposedly mindless activity like that of ants, bees, in the flight of birds and the schooling of fish instantly and spontaneously — all without communicating plan or intent — coordinate their movements into exquisitely arranged higher-level menacing “clouds” to scare off predators.
Or we find servomechanisms in control engineering as automatic devices that use error-sensing feedback to auto-correct the action of a mechanism.
Let’s apply both models to those below-deck public servants who each perform their “in good faith” function in tandem with myriad “in good faith” others who achieve the purpose of keeping our vast governmental machinery chugging away, keeping our country, despite our leaders’ corruption, heading inexorably in the right direction.
Let’s imagine our government as a mighty living organism. Like all living things it will have an immune system that fights disease. Let’s also throw in a homeostatic system that keeps it within set operating parameters that optimize its state of health. That system will strive to return the organism to those self-balancing parameters when something foreign threatens to disturb its balance and push it away from where it should be.
Let’s imagine that all those faceless good-faith governmental below-deck co-laborers, each striving to do the right thing in their miniscule domain, collectively have the far-reaching effect of keeping the whole machine working as it should and heading where it should. The work of whistleblowers is none other than antibodies rushing to the site of infection to fight it off and return the organism to full health. Let's imagine that all those workers — each employed to do the right thing under their oath — push disease, sickness and infection to the surface where it can be identified and cleansed.
Why not accept the idea of a deep state quietly, ceaselessly, tirelessly and heroically striving to do the right thing collectively and corporately achieving what their corrupt leaders would rather they not. Millions of good faith worker bees each in their cell doing the thing allotted them to the greater good of the hive.
Let’s give that deep state a mighty high-five and encourage it to keep chugging away doing what’s best for us all.
Brik McDill, PhD., of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist