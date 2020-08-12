American history inevitably compares or contrasts its president's behavior to leading figures of foreign countries, particularly during times of national calamity or war. First-person events provide remarkable clarity and understanding to citizens susceptible to learning. For instance:
German bombs fell on Buckingham Palace on Sept. 13, 1940. Propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels wrestled with the propaganda challenge thus created: how to cool the outcry caused by the Luftwaffe’s bombing, which was proving to be a public relations debacle.
In war, inhumane things happened every day, but to the world at large, the attack seemed mean-spirited and gratuitous. What would help blunt the outrage, Goebbels knew, would be a revelation that the palace had itself become a storage depot for munitions or that a significant warehouse or power station or other target was located near enough to make it seem plausible that the palace had been hit by stray bombs.
At his Sunday propaganda meeting, Goebbels directed Major Rudolf Wodrag, the Luftwaffe’s liaison to his ministry, “to ascertain whether there are any military targets in the vicinity of Buckingham Palace.” If not, Goebbels said, German propaganda must make them up, specifically by asserting “that secret military stores are concealed in its immediate neighborhood.” Goebbels’ strategy to vilify England stated, “Mistrust must be sown of the governmental ruling classes, and fear must be instilled of what is about to befall. All this must be laid on as thick as possible.”
Each time Goebbels faced a public relations bind, he created and invented facts justifying decisions and actions against Germany’s enemies. To communicate with the broad public, he relied on an absolute formula. He made things up. He lied. He threatened — consistently. Non-stop. He poured it on. Patriotism meant no written or verbal criticism of leaders, their words or policies.
Not suggesting the reincarnation of Goebbels, nevertheless, 80 years later, the American president has exhumed and breathed life into his formula. To communicate with the broad public, he creates and invents facts. He makes things up. He lies. He threatens — consistently. Non-stop. He pours it on. Patriots are those who do not criticize him, his actions, words or policies.
Compare Goebbels’ techniques to the messaging and motivations of President Theodore Roosevelt. From Sept. 14, 1901 through March 4, 1909, Roosevelt served as president of the United States. His formula for patriotism and presidential responsibility were stated early in his presidency:
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public. Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.”
In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. May the spirit of President Roosevelt’s words permeate and protect our country.
Larry M. Holochwost is a retired superintendent of the South Fork Union School District.