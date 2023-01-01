In 1931, Georges Lemaître, a decorated Belgian artillery officer, physicist, mathematician and ordained priest, first proposed the idea of an expanding universe that, if time traveled in reverse, would have its beginnings in a primeval atom or cosmic egg (subsequently known as the Big Bang theory). At the time, his theory didn’t find an adoring reception. Even Einstein responded, “Your math is correct; your physics abominable.” By 1933, however, the tide shifted, and the Big Bang model was generally accepted and demonstrably confirmed with the detection of cosmic background radiation in 1966. In lending the universe a defined beginning, he connected the dots between physics and spirituality.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a million miles from Earth, is peering into the mysteries of the universe. The Webb can almost peek at the moment of inception nearly 14 billion years back. The mystery of our improbable cosmic existence is being solved right in front of our eyes. The expansion of the “primeval atom” into an incomprehensibly massive universe with its galaxies, stars and planets is an incredible miracle of incomprehensibly small probabilities. The next unlikely miracle is the transition of inert matter into life. The miracle of miracles is the evolution of life into an anthropic visage endowed with sentience. From the cosmic egg to the emergence of life to its anthropic coronation, life is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma (Winston Churchill). It's incredible, albeit a fleeting blessing, to be alive, aware and anthropic.

Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.