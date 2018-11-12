The Californian's Sam Morgan ought to reconsider his use of the word “fix” to refer to a medical marijuana patient's medicine (“After cannabis vote, legal medical marijuana dispensaries on brink of closing throughout Kern County,” Nov. 7). Would this journalist describe a person going to Rite Aid to fill their prescription for OxyContin as going to get their fix?
From time immemorial marijuana has served our species like no other plant on earth. Unlike opioids, marijuana relieves pain by making it more tolerable and, what's more, as prohibition begins to wain, scientists are starting to discover many benefits beyond pain relief.
On the same day that the above article was published, NPR ran an article entitled, “Active ingredient in marijuana relieves Alzheimer-like effects in mice.” During the time of saber tooth tigers, ice ages and population bottlenecks, our ancestors endured a lot of pain and hardship in order to get us to where we are today. These people didn’t do it for us, of course. They, like all sentient beings, just wanted to keep on living. But today we know what we are doing and what we are doing is unnecessarily making the lives of future generations more difficult, and though we may look with some derision upon our most distant selves as primitive, they must have known a thing or two or else we wouldn’t be here today.
Make no mistake about it, marijuana is a powerful drug and the consequences of reckless use can be harmful, especially for young people whose brains are not yet fully formed and who lack the depth of experience in life to recognize the opportunity cost of the hours they spend stoned. Education is the key to providing adolescents reliable information to help them understand how marijuana can be used both medicinally and recreationally, and if they decide to experiment with it, what the caution signs are of movement toward unwholesome use of this as well as other drugs and behaviors.
When I addressed the Kern County Board of Supervisors on May 22, 2012, I posed the following questions: “What happened? How did this plant that was held in such high esteem for so long fall into such disfavor in such a short period of time?” Six years later, I’m confident that the answers to these questions are the same for the questions of how we, through our actions and for the first time in our species history, came to pass on to our children a less hospitable earth.
Medical marijuana patients don’t go to get a fix but rather to get fixed.
Blaine Randolph is a retired educator.