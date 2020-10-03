On the occasion of the 2017 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., more than 4,157,000 people were energized to attend Women’s Marches across America. This became the single largest protest gathering in U.S.history. And women were inspired to continue marching.
That first year, I organized buses (we filled four) to attend the inaugural 2017 Women’s March in Los Angeles. The next year, encouraged by the L.A. Women’s March organizers, local activists organized the community-wide 2018 Women’s March Kern County which brought out an astonishing 5,000 people of all ages, genders, races and walks of life. Women’s March Kern County has now hosted three annual local marches.
At each march we ask the question, “Why do you march?” The responses are as varied as the diversity of our community. A goal of the gatherings, which have brought together thousands in Kern County, is to raise awareness of a number of issues that may not have been on their radar. These “unity principles” range from ending violence, to worker, disability and immigrant rights.
As a woman who experienced the violence of sexual assault, I felt disgusted in 2016 about a man accused multiple times of sexual misconduct and assault being elected to the White House, regardless of party. A man who makes a comment about grabbing women, in jest or otherwise, is not someone I can trust or respect.
I wanted to know I wasn’t the only one who felt that way. I wanted to know I wasn’t the only one who felt violated all over again by his election to the highest office in our land.
Gathering together and marching has been cathartic for me and many, and the display of unity in our community has raised everyone’s level of awareness - of many issues. We have witnessed that we are not the only one who feels a certain way about the values and principles for which we stand, many of which we learned in our homes, schools and churches. Not only did WMKC march on the streets of Bakersfield, but women in our community were also provided a platform from which to tell their stories. In 2018, many women who either hadn’t had a platform from which to tell their stories or who had stories many of us hadn’t yet heard, took to the stage. In 2019, we featured women speaking on the unity principles for which we marched and learned how we could take further action. In January, we featured women in high-profile leadership positions, who daily stand up and fight for the unity principles and make important decisions for our community.
For three years WMKC has marched sharing messages and thoughts on thousands of signs, banners, flags and T-shirts, while we listened to the voices and stories of women in our community. Now we take action and make hearing those voices and stories matter. The next march WMKC is focusing on is a march to the ballot box in November. We encourage you to safely continue to wave your flags, carry your signs, hang your posters, wear your shirts, share the message, peacefully protest as you feel so moved. Register your friends, family and neighbors, and get your ballot completed, mailed or deposited in a dropbox. Then, with continued community unity, let’s march to the polls.
Kimberly Kirchmer is a community volunteer, educator and co-founder of Women's March Kern County.