As we continue to see the increase in cases and deaths in California, it is hard to see the “end of the tunnel” for this pandemic. Part of the reason is that there appears to be no plan, at any level, to vaccinate sufficient people to both stem the pandemic and re-open the economy. The concept we are striving for is normalcy.
So how do we get there, and when? Here is my proposal to get there, which I am calling “March to Normalcy.” Not because it is a movement, but because of when it could be done.
Planning and preparation:
Step one: The state needs to purchase sufficient vaccine doses from the producers directly, to be delivered from the middle of February to the end of March. Waiting for some federal plan is simply too slow.
Step two: Train volunteers how to give an IM (Intramuscular, aka “shot in the arm) injection. Purchase magnetic or optical readers and printers to read DMV IDs (they have a magnetic strip on the back). The printers will be used to create a record of the day and type of vaccine.
Step three: Prepare public high school gyms as location for mass vaccination. They are large, indoors, have access to parking and they exist in almost every location.
The process:
Starting March 1, any individual can go to a local high school. If they have a DMV ID, that ID is scanned, and a record is made and printed. If they do not have a state ID, then they are given an ID number. Each location will have a coded number. The printed record is critical to know if a second dose or a booster dose is needed and when. Plus, it is a record for any location, travel or activity requiring proof of vaccination (Note to avoid concerns, a state law will be needed that prohibits these records for any use other than Public Health. i.e. ICE and other agencies may not access).
They then receive their vaccination. Done in five minutes or less. If each location administers 800 to 900 shots per day, in 30 days around 75 percent of the adult population or more would be vaccinated. We could get back to normalcy.
For those who feel that the number is too high, check the news story from last week where 800 people were given a shot in two hours because those doses would have expired.
This will cost money, but the cost of not getting people vaccinated as soon as possible is much higher, including deaths and economic collapse.
Mike Coburn has been a high school science teacher for 19 years and was a geologist in the oil industry for 21 years.