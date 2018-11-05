President Donald Trump has longed to fulfill his campaign promise of erecting a border wall. This October, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), introduced H.R. 7059, to not only provide funding for a border wall ($16.6 billion), but to amend American immigration law, particularly the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 (INA).
The INA established a set of provisions on immigration policy. Most notably, the INA upheld the bias quota system, which prioritized immigrants based on their skill-sets, as well as family reunification. Due to rising tensions among the United States and the Soviet Union following WWII, the selection of immigrants under the INA favored Western and Northern Europeans, in comparison to immigrants from Eastern Europe and Asia. Declaring the INA as discriminative, President Harry Truman vetoed the bill, however, Congress was able to override the veto, ushering in a new era of immigration policy.
The INA has been amended several times. For example, the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 outlined penalties for employers who knowingly hire undocumented immigrants. Also, the Homeland Security Act of 2002 reorganized immigration policy, in which Immigration and Naturalization Service was reestablished within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, immigration reform sought to address the concerns of discrimination and other elements incompatible with American values. Signed by President Johnson in 1965, the Hart-Celler Act abolished the quota system under the INA, as well as prioritized family reunification. Most significant, the selection criteria of immigrants under the Hart-Cellar Act, are rooted within John F. Kennedy’s book, "A Nation of Immigrants." In his book, John F. Kennedy expresses his praise to immigrants’ contributions to American society and advocate for a new system allowing all abled immigrants to contribute to American society, regardless of where they were born.
The Hart-Celler Act allowed a greater opportunity for immigrants to become American citizens, even despite the global political tensions facing the United States, such as with Eastern Europe and conflict in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Having been implemented over a half century prior, the Hart-Celler Act has been responsible for changing the social landscape regarding immigrant population within the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the immigrant population for the United States comprised of 9.6 million in 1970, accounting for 4.7 percent of the population. By 2020, that number of immigrants in the U.S is expected to reach 47.9 million, while accounting for 14.3 percent of the population.
Despite considerable efforts on behalf of the United States to live up to the reputation of being a “Nation of Immigrants,” dilemma pertaining to immigration policy persist. This past summer was a demonstration of such lingering dilemmas, particularly regarding the Trump Administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policies, resulting in the separation of families. This schism has inevitably resulted in the dilemma of tightening border security, as well as efforts to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
With past immigration policies having prioritized immigrants based on their country of origin, the U.S. has also remained steadfast effort to reunite families. However, viewing immigrants as people would be a practical solution in addressing immigration within the United States. On the topic of immigration, during the 1984 presidential campaign, Ronald Reagan said, “They came to make American work. They brought with them courage, ambition and the values of family, neighborhood, work, peace and freedom.”
Currently, 75 percent of Americans see immigration as a good thing, according to Gallup polling. Majority of Americans also favor a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, as well. From an administrative perspective, it is likely to reassess the purpose of ICE. This past summer, 19 ICE agents collaborated on a letter to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, expressing the necessity for ICE to keep homeland security and deportation matter as separate entities — a likely step in reforming ICE.
Reforming immigration policy — not just ICE — is going to require a complex effort from lawmakers. Past efforts to reunite families and seeing immigrants as people but preventing those perceived as dangerous from entering the U.S., should strongly be considered. There are no easy answers, but any policy adopted would be most effective if lawmakers understand immigrants make America great.
Richard Kemp holds an MPA from CSUB.