Anyone wanting an electric car can have one if that is their choice. Most others still want a gasoline powered vehicle and have no desire to start worrying about planning for where they will need to stop to charge 1,000 pounds of car batteries and waste an hour or so every time to do so. Government should not take away car choices.
Right now, oil and gas is a reliable energy provider, and solar energy is a supporting but unreliable supplement. Our energy supply is close to being in balance (recent rolling blackouts indicate a growing imbalance). Energy supply is not secure because California continues to depend increasingly on oil imports from foreign nations. Government regulations and fees are purposefully choking any ability to economically continue to produce oil and gas in California. If you agree that California should eliminate all oil and gas use, and rely exclusively on solar panels, consider this.
Public utilities charge for the electrical energy you use. That usage is measured in kilowatt hours. Solar panels produce kilowatt hours of electricity. A one megawatt (I,000 kilowatt) solar plant requires at least 4 acres of ground, or 0.004 acres per kilowatt.
A barrel of oil yields 1628.2 kilowatts of energy. Normally, California uses 2 million barrels of oil per day, 80 percent imported. Let’s pretend that all oil usage can be replaced by solar panel derived energy as many propose, knowing that one-half of every barrel of oil is used for transportation, and one-half for producing products like plastics and asphalt highways. Here is the math to consider: 2 million barrels of oil per day times 1,628.2 kilowatt hours/barrel times 0.004 acres per kilowatt hour equals 13 million acres of ground needed for solar to replace all oil use in California.
How much land will that require? For comparison, the Great Valley (Sacramento plus San Joaquin) is about 450 miles long, 40 to 60 miles wide, and covers 11.5 million acres, 1.5 million acres less than the 13 million acres required. Where might one emplace this humongous layer of solar panels in California? It cannot overrun cities, parks, military bases, agricultural land, forests and mountain ranges. So where can it be?
One can fit a few million acres into the Mojave Desert without impacting the military bases, national and state parks and preserves. But placing solar panels in the desert totally ignores our responsibility to preserve natural desert vegetation and animal life, an entire and diverse civilization living right beside us, and clearly dependent on us. It would uproot and destroy all plant and animal habitat and replace that with solar panels lined up for miles soaking up heat and precluding any life beneath.
If worried about global warming, know that it has been happening for 10,000 years, as our planet continues to emerge from the last ice age. Personally, I like our weather a few degrees warmer than colder, and would not look forward to seeing half of the continent once again covered with year-round ice. If worried about the possible contributions to global warming by people in this country making their livelihoods from oil and gas production, please consider the effect of every other industry, business and person, that might be contributing. That includes you, every time you breathe. To reduce any possible global impact, why not bring in a giant vacuum and suck away all 350 million people (4 percent of the world population) in the United States? You still have 7.35 billion people everywhere else, breathing air, exhaling carbon dioxide and using 85 million barrels of oil per day, plus coal, gas, wood and whatever else to provide needed energy without considering anything like the environmental and reporting regulations under which California businesses must perform.
If mankind is contributing to warming, don’t you just hate to realize that too many people might be the real problem?
Stanford Eschner is a licensed California exploration and production geologist, with a full career that commenced in the mid-1950s. He helps manage a small independent oil and gas company in Bakersfield.