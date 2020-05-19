Coping with change can be a daunting and difficult task for most. With the world as we know it changing in front of us, it has left many wondering what life will look like going forward. The anticipation of the unknown can work up a nerve.
Now more than ever we need to find ways to manage high anxiety levels. One way to better manage high anxiety levels is with the use of meditation. It can be beneficial in many ways, such as relief from stress, anxiety and unnecessary thoughts. For many, the use of meditation is one that is a foreign practice and often is not well received. Well, I am here to clear the air, if you will, and bring a higher level of understanding in the modern style of meditation for those who may need it.
The typical meditation practice process consists of:
• Some form a yoga pose
• Think about what you want to achieve with your meditation
• Find a distraction-free area
• Use of a meditation cushion
• Incense burning while humming a tune
• Wearing comfortable clothing
• Choosing the perfect time to use meditation
• Having a timer handy
When asked about meditation, most responses will be similar to the bullet points listed above. The general population has this preconceived notion that there is only one way to perform meditation practices. Although there are preferred methods in practice, there are many ways to use meditation in order to gain benefits from the use.
A typical meditation practice process consists of:
• Mindfulness state
• Observation
• Describe
• Participate
What does it mean to be mindful, you ask?
•Don’t judge:
• Notice without thinking good or bad
• Acknowledge the harmful and the helpful but don’t judge it. Replace “you’re a jerk” with “I feel mad when you do that.”
• Judging happens so catch your judgments to have more control over your emotions
• Don’t judge your judging
Stay focused:
• Do one thing at a time (observe, describe, participate)
• Let go of distractions
• Concentrate your mind (the opposite of multitasking)
• Stay focused so that the past and the future don’t get in your way
Do what works:
• Focus on what works (don’t let emotions control your behavior)
• Play by the rules
• Act as skillfully as you can
• Do what you need to do to achieve your goals
• Let go of negative feelings (e.g. vengeance and useless anger) that can hurt you and make things worse.
Meditation is an activity during which you silence the thoughts your mind produces. For starters, try this:
1. Put one hand on the table and the other hand on your body. What does it fell like?
2. Rub your head, stop rubbing and notice how long it is until you can feel the rubbing.
3. Move one palm of one hand around the other hand. Notice how it feels.
4. Sit in the chair. Notice how your body feels in the chair.
5. Listen to the sound of your own breathing. Now see if you can hear other people breathing and pay attention.
6. Imagine yourself sitting on a mountain. See the clouds and feel the wind.
7. See how long you can sit looking around at things. Notice when you stop looking around and then start looking around again.
8. See how long you can sit watching yourself breathe. Notice when you get distracted from your breath.
Modern day practice of meditation is becoming more commonly taught by therapists for those dealing with mental health struggles. The idea is that patients use all the tools they can in order to generate a positive space in which they can maneuver. The use of meditation in a modified capacity is encouraged to make this form of practice work for you. You can meditate the traditional way for one hour in a temple hall of your choice, or you can use more of a non-traditional approach for five minutes while riding on public transportation. The most important thing is to use this tool in a way that fits your lifestyle.
Dwight Norman Jr. is a licensed clinical psychologist with a specialization in applied behavior analysis. He can be contacted at www.alphabetabehavioral.com.