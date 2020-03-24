Elected officials and staff should be forever amenable to adapting processes as necessary to face whatever challenge that comes our way so that we, together with our elected officials, can make crucial decisions.
In January, my organization, Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, submitted a Brown Act violation letter to the city of Bakersfield detailing how the city needed to improve public participation. In February, the city responded to our letter by committing to update the public statement portion of the municipal code to reflect that the public can make comments following presentations by staff during workshops and public hearings. In addition, when the city updates its website, it will include a direct, prominent link to the agendas in compliance with the Brown Act.
This is great news. Our democracy works best and is most effective when more people participate. Be it through voting, volunteering for a school board or attending and commenting at a city council hearing, participation is invaluable, whatever form it takes.
It stands to reason, then, that elected officials, government agencies and decision makers should do everything in their power to encourage and maintain public engagement to promote robust discussions on a variety of topics, policies and issues.
March presents us with a new serious challenge. COVID 19, also known as the novel coronavirus, is spreading rapidly across the world. As evidenced by at least 12 reported cases, Kern County is not immune. It is critical that our elected officials and city and county staff actively engage and create spaces for the public to participate in the decisions that need to be made during this critical time.
On March 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Executive Order N-25-20, which authorizes jurisdictions to implement practices to make public meetings accessible telephonically or through other electronic means to all members of the public seeking to attend and to address the local governments during this time. In response, the county is practicing social distancing, governing where people can sit during Board of Supervisors meetings, but does not have plans to provide telephonic options for the public at upcoming meetings, despite our request. The city has at least informed us that it will consider how to implement telephonic participation for upcoming meetings, and we hope for the sake of true public process it will follow through.
Simply put, the public, especially the most vulnerable populations as it relates to COVID-19 — the elderly and people with chronic illness — should not have to forgo participation because they follow the now mandatory order from the governor to shelter in place and limit trips from their homes.
Watching live streams of city council and supervisors meetings and submitting comments via email before meetings start is not a meaningful way to engage the public. The public should maintain its ability to hear the same information presented to elected officials and provide commentary as it sees fit. The public should not have to relinquish its power to do so in real time because of COVID-19.
To solidify our request and ensure needed protections to the most vulnerable populations, we have submitted a letter to cities and counties throughout the San Joaquin Valley, including Kern and Bakersfield, to take action, not only to preserve public participation at the highest levels possible, but also by:
- Ensuring that all residents can remain in their homes by prohibiting residential evictions and foreclosures to keep people housed during this critical time
- Prohibiting the accrual of late fees for people impacted financially due to this virus
- Allowing tenants to enter into reasonably repayment plans to help people become current on their bills
- Giving tenants that ability to extend their expiring leases by at least three months to give people a real chance to get through sheltering at home without fear of losing their homes.
To read our letter, visit http://bit.ly/SJVLeadersMustAct
We are ready to work with cities and counties to help them develop and adopt these important measures.
Let’s make sure our local governments adapt so we do not have to give up our ability to be housed and participate in local government.
Adeyinka Glover is an attorney at Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability.