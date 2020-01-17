In a few weeks, hundreds of Bakersfield residents will don tuxedos and gowns for the inaugural Mayor’s Ball. There’s a lot of buzz, and deservedly so, right now about this much-anticipated event. The evening promises to be an elegant affair benefitting the worthiest of causes: the needy and broken in our community.
And while the gala will have an air of enchantment, supported by founding sponsors, the night’s beneficiary of the community’s support, CityServe, will still be serving families in crisis and transition long after the stroke of midnight when we have all put away our dancing shoes.
CityServe is a collaborative network of community organizations and churches connected to enable transformation in our city. CityServe resources local churches with tangible goods and capacity building, so they can reach the most vulnerable in our neighborhoods. When needs are met, relationships can be built that lead to transformation.
In just two years, CityServe efforts are making a difference in the lives of families, women, veterans and children. Last year alone, we sent 210 truckloads of surplus goods from major retailers and distributed them to 109 churches in Kern County of all denominations to meet real, felt needs.
The mother of two abandoned by her husband, the veteran without a job, the victim of domestic abuse, their stories have a common thread: they are hurting and broken. Last year, 20,000 local households were on the receiving end of help, whether it was diapers, dining room chairs, meals or microwaves.
It will take many community agencies and organizations to play a pivotal role as we grapple with ways to aid the disadvantaged and guide the broken toward a life of hope. I’m humbled that CityServe is playing an important part in the transition out of hopelessness for so many.
I am grateful for Bakersfield’s Mayor Karen Goh for lending her name and wholehearted support to this event and its cause. Whether it be a few hours volunteered or buying a ticket to waltz around the dance floor at the Mayor’s Ball, every one of us can make a difference. Hope to see you at the Ball.
Pastor Robin Robinson is the director of CityServe community development and church engagement.