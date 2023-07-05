64767968c61f8.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer and passionate BMX racer, investing time and resources into shared biking adventures with his family.

As proud citizens of Kern County, my family and I have recently adopted a park in our neighborhood through the city of Bakersfield's Adopt-A-Park program. This initiative, which encourages residents to take ownership of their public spaces, has not only brought us closer as a family but also instilled in us a profound sense of community service.

Kern County is facing a significant littering problem. Whether it's illegal dumping, large amounts of trash, or the aftermath of parties or events at our parks, the amount of litter is staggering. It's not just an eyesore; it's a blight on our community's image and a potential health hazard. The Adopt-A-Park program is a step in the right direction to combat this problem. Our family of four has committed to volunteering one hour per week, which allows us to easily meet the required 16 hours of volunteer time per month. This minimal commitment has not only been manageable but also incredibly rewarding.

Ian Journey of Bakersfield lives Cal Poly's "Learn by Doing" motto, instilling it in his children through active community stewardship.

