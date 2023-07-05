As proud citizens of Kern County, my family and I have recently adopted a park in our neighborhood through the city of Bakersfield's Adopt-A-Park program. This initiative, which encourages residents to take ownership of their public spaces, has not only brought us closer as a family but also instilled in us a profound sense of community service.
Kern County is facing a significant littering problem. Whether it's illegal dumping, large amounts of trash, or the aftermath of parties or events at our parks, the amount of litter is staggering. It's not just an eyesore; it's a blight on our community's image and a potential health hazard. The Adopt-A-Park program is a step in the right direction to combat this problem. Our family of four has committed to volunteering one hour per week, which allows us to easily meet the required 16 hours of volunteer time per month. This minimal commitment has not only been manageable but also incredibly rewarding.
The city of Bakersfield has made a commendable move by recently unveiling new park rangers. Through our personal experience with these individuals, I can attest to the fact that they are not merely enforcers of municipal codes; they are community builders. They engage in conversations with the public, fostering relationships and making a tangible difference in our parks. Their presence is a testament to the city's commitment to improving our public spaces and enhancing the quality of life for all residents. We all deserve better.
We are not alone in this endeavor. Government organizations like Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and Keep Kern Beautiful, as well as groups like the Retirees Pick-up Group and the volunteers at the Panorama Vista Preserve have been working tirelessly for years to keep Kern County beautiful. Their dedication to our community is inspiring and serves as a reminder that every piece of trash picked up, every pile of litter removed, makes a difference.
As parents, we have a responsibility to set an example for our children. Through our participation in the Adopt-A-Park program, we are teaching our children the importance of community service, hard work and dedication. We are showing them that they can make a difference in their community and that their actions have a significant impact on the world around them.
The joy and pride we felt when we heard our children telling their peers about our park adoption at a recent birthday party was immeasurable. They spoke with a sense of pride and ownership that made every hour we've spent in service worth it. It's not just about cleaning up a park; it's about creating a cleaner, healthier and more vibrant community for all of us.
We urge all Bakersfield residents to consider adopting a park. It's a small commitment of time that can make a big difference in our community. Let's work together to change the narrative about our city. Let's make Bakersfield a cleaner, greener and more beautiful place to live. After all, acknowledging the problem is half the solution.
Ian Journey of Bakersfield lives Cal Poly's "Learn by Doing" motto, instilling it in his children through active community stewardship.