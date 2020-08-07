Risk managers seemingly drown in data while taking proactive steps to protect their organization and its people. The same is true in understanding and managing the severe risk of coronavirus.
The first step in the risk management process is to identify and measure the risks we face.
When I view media reports of COVID-19 data, I understand how their primary focus is on high case numbers, especially for attention-getting headlines. Nevertheless, the focus on “cases” shows us the “big picture” and critical trending with the goal of “flattening of the curve.”
Unfortunately, emphasis on cases tends to instill unwarranted fear and anxiety in many of us rather than a good sense of reality for sound decision-making and plan-setting.
Fortunately, of those tested locally, only about 6 percent of the 14 percent infected are hospitalized. Others are asymptomatic. Still others experience only short-term symptoms such as a severe fever, coughing, etc.
More important data on which we need to focus are the numbers of those hospitalized plus the numbers of those who succumbed to this virus. Also, local hospital bed capacity and staffing levels are important, as are demographic data of those infected, especially age segments.
We need this higher-level focus not only as a community but also within each of our respective organizations in both private and public sectors. It’s seemingly impossible for any governmental entity to exercise effective control on their vast jurisdictions; however, it is very possible for effective controls to be practiced within our business, our church, our school, etc. Then, if effectively controlled at the micro level, continuously improved results should be achieved at the macro level.
Such data should be charted daily (or as changes occur) and presented in dashboard format – including both raw numbers as well as graphic displays — as we see regularly in the media and as has been practiced by risk managers for decades.
The second risk management step includes risk mitigation and risk avoidance. Major importance must be placed on use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, personal protection equipment, voluntary home stay, blood plasma donations and other risk reduction measures.
Age differentiation is critical. The CDC reports that total U.S. deaths caused by COVID-19 are very high — 61.8 percent as of July 11 — among those over 65. For California, it’s 75.6 percent. Risk reduction in both hospitalizations and deaths will result from proactive early intervention devoted to care for the highly vulnerable among us who are 65 or older.
At the other end of the age spectrum are those aged 0 to 14. As of Aug. 4, the CDC reports the number of COVID-19 deaths in this age bracket so far to be 31, which translates to 0.0002 percent!
CDC also reports that deaths in this same age bracket from annual seasonal flu have consistently been 0.1 percent over recent years – 500 times that of coronavirus — yet we see no school closures because of the seasonal flu!
At last month’s Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board of trustees meeting, Trustee J. P. Lake recommended reopening of all district schools in full, with appropriate risk mitigation measures in place, of course (“Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board approves distance learning plan for fall,” July 21). This was both courageous and accurate.
Unfortunately, in California, all local discretion and freedom of action were recently usurped by gubernatorial decree. So, Trustee Lake’s recommendation could not be considered by the school board at this time.
The third and final step in risk management is risk finance — usually risk transfer through health insurance of all kinds — private and public programs, with usual deductibles and copays.
Bottom line: we should study case reports yet focus on major metrics that matter, and then chart our own organization’s unique results to adopt effective risk reduction and risk avoidance measures.
Doing so by Panama-Buena Vista Union School District – and each of its 23 schools – could earn a (potentially available) waiver from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
What an effective use of data that would be.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, AAI, AIS, is a risk management consultant for CSU Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center.