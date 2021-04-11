It is difficult to express my utter disappointment over how our jewel of a Kern River Parkway has deteriorated over the past several years. It is getting worse, sad to say, sad to see.
The Kern River Parkway is a sub-plan of the Kern River Plan, which led to it becoming the Kern River Element in the Metropolitan Bakersfield General Plan in 1985. The MBGP is the premiere blueprint for the development of urban Bakersfield.
I spent my 19 years as a member of the Bakersfield City Council fighting for improving the Kern River from Manor Street west to the city limits. As chairman of the city of Bakersfield’s Water Board, it was decided to adopt a Kern River Parkway plan.
The Kern River Parkway is located from Manor Street to the Stockdale Highway bridge.
Community member and philanthropist Greg Bynum saw the early development of the Kern River Parkway. He cared. Bynum wrote me a check on the spot to put some volleyball courts in the Parkway.
Unfortunately, the homeless problem has migrated to the Kern River Parkway. This has caused much blight, a very negative impact.
We now have four homeless shelters in metropolitan Bakersfield: the first shelter, The Mission at Kern County, was founded in 1952 as the Bakersfield Rescue Mission; then came the city’s Bakersfield Homeless Center in the early 1990s, followed most recently by the county of Kern’s M Street Navigation Center and the city of Bakersfield’s East Brundage Avenue Navigation Center.
Our city and county governments are spending millions of dollars to build and operate their navigation centers to help the homeless.
But these centers can only reach a fraction of homeless individuals. Many homeless people are plagued with severe drug, alcohol and mental problems that our local governments lack the ability to handle and treat. These people need state institutional assistance.
We all know most homeless people will not avail themselves of help from these shelters, even though these facilities do a fine job with the resources and expertise they possess.
Some homeless are content to live on the streets, on vacant lots, in the doorways of our local businesses, under freeway bridges and along the Kern River Parkway.
There was a high degree of variability in the inflow and outflow last year of the homeless. In the past few years, we have had a consistent inflow of newly homeless, between 2,000 and 3,000 annually. Think of it.
If nine out of 10 of our homeless are in greater Bakersfield, this gives a rough reading of the total needing to be served throughout the year, at least in normal years. These people need permanent housing. Some other communities have put up tents, even relocated the homeless into motels and hotels.
Anna Laven, executive director of our Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, said in a recent presentation to the Kern County Board of Supervisors that there are 790 unsheltered homeless people in the county. The unsheltered subset are those who are eligible for permanent supportive housing.
This describes the need across Kern County. It shows some, but not all, of those who are unsheltered.
Laven discussed the Permanent Supportive Housing program, which provides supportive services, or case management, combined with a housing voucher for those who tend to have mental health and other challenges; these homeless individuals are sometimes more disruptive to our community and are the most concerning. They also require ongoing care to support their stability.
Laven stated these individuals have the lowest recidivism rate (those who return to homelessness after two years). Ongoing support works once these homeless are placed into housing.
Meanwhile, there is an immediate need for our city fathers to clean up the scourge of trash and debris plaguing our Kern River Parkway.
The degradation is particularly bad in the parkway between Beach Park San Miguel Grove.
Families with children who walk and ride the bike path see this eyesore firsthand.
Those of us who worked so hard to develop the Kern River Parkway are trying to get the attention of the Bakersfield City Council to have a renewed interest in protecting and preserving this recreational amenity and asset.
This is a quality of life issue that all of us should recognize and care about. We want Bakersfield to grow up healthy, not just big.
The city of Bakersfield should maintain the parkway like it does any other park in our city. Our parkway has been neglected. It is past time for the city to properly maintain this vital recreation area.
The Kern River Parkway Foundation is currently organizing a big Earth Day cleanup effort on April 24 in a portion of the Parkway; namely, our efforts will start at San Miguel Grove and work towards the area under the Chester Avenue bridge.
Measure N monies need to be allocated toward the maintenance and protection of the Kern River Parkway.
Mark Salvaggio is a former Bakersfield City Councilman and a longtime Kern County political observer.