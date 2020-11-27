As we turn the corner in the last few months of President Donald J. Trump's term, it is a good time to look back and view these past four years of his administration, the national press and the political climate of the United States.
Before the Trump administration took office, the American people perceived the nation to be greatly divided at 69 percent in 2012 to 77 percent in November 2016, according to a Gallup poll. It can be assumed that today these number are much higher. So what caused this?
Well, to break this down, we must understand how "We the People" get our information today. Currently, about 77 percent of polled citizens get their news through TV, internet and social media online (Pew Research Survey). With this number, it's safe to say that most Americans get their important information from mainstream media sources. A debatable argument can be made about the legitimacy of the information passed around in these influential outlets.
So how and why does this connect to Trump's presidency? Over the years, the term "fake news," virtually coined by the president, has been passed around and it has definitely impacted how people understand and interpret the information shown to them by the news. Many see this as an attempt to devalue the press. However, I would argue that most conservatives interpret this "fake news" movement to be a genuine awareness for subtle political news bias carried on their networks.
Even though President Trump's rhetoric can be considered offensive and divisive, the opinions and coverage on major news outlets should be considered as another post to not only convey an agenda, but emit a political agenda as well. On a systemic level, the media and the news they cover are a lot more charged politically compared to the years before Trump's term. As we see today's movements emerge like the Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue, which are both rather concluded compared to independent ideology. Therefore, today we see an extreme bipartisan relationship in the division of the American people.
Today I believe there is a significant difference in agenda with how the news covers stories pertaining to politics. We see this in many examples, however most notably in this past Election Day coverage and recent city riots across the country. When most news sources called battleground states earlier than the Associated Press such as CNN, NBC and ABC, it showed that most of these seemingly impartial information sources could convey such subtle bias toward a bias.
Though it doesn't seem like such a major issue today, by allowing the media sources to uptake a major platform without explicitly owning their partisanship, in the future we will seem a massive influence by media sources on the public and the millions of young Americans. Today, Americans of any political stance should begin to question the information they obtain from mainstream network. We should be able to observe and reflect critically and retrospectively to promote independent thinking.
Today we can tell America is increasingly dividing between parties, and if we can begin to question the legitimacy of the news sources, then we can expand our monochromic view of politics to unify and expand across parties and people.
Andre Cueto is a sophomore attending Cal State Bakersfield.