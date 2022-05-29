Apropos of Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, you gotta love him for his heart for the homeless and for the efforts he, and many others in concert, make on their behalf. In his Community Voices column of May 19, he lists all the programs created to assist and clean up after the homeless.
With all the programs Gonzales mentions, we’d have to say with him that what we’re doing so far hasn’t reduced the number of the homeless on the streets. As Dr. Phil would ask, “Is what you’re doing workin’ for ya?”
We’d have to answer, as does Gonzales, as recently quoted, “Not so much.” All of Gonzales' commentary on what has locally been done on their behalf begs his question: “Why can’t we get a handle on homelessness?”
A caring and just society would take pains to care for the homeless and for all of society in ways that benefit everyone. Without getting into the details, the sciences of public health and public safety learned centuries ago that the quicker you attack a problem, the less severe it gets, the less effort it takes to solve it, the quicker it gets solved and fewer are the people affected by it.
More locally, a caring and just community would find a balance between strong and merciful measures. Gonzales catalogs the merciful ones adopted over the years we have been dealing with homelessness and its related health and safety problems. Lacking however are the stronger means of dealing with homelessness. Like every parent, despite our kids’ protests, we bring veggies into our children’s diets not to make them suffer, but for their benefit. We put them to bed when they want to stay up. We make them brush and floss their teeth (at least the ones they want to keep). We make them go to school and do their homework when they’d rather play. We limit their allowances to make them learn to delay gratification and budget. We expect them to do chores. We make them do all kinds of things to get them ready for adulthood. We are firm with them early so they can stand firm on their own later.
Early removal of encampments and early issuance of vagrancy citations can prepare the way for law enforcement and code compliance action. After a defined number of citations, a person — mentally ill or addicted or not — can be detained into some form of custody for services of the kind needed to get him or her on the road to a normalized life. An immediate full-court-press response, with citations leading to custody, will also send a message to those who have chosen vagrancy as a lifestyle not to come here. Why? Because after a string of citations, detentions and a determination of “not mentally ill,” they wind up in jail with a vagrancy conviction, a rap sheet and permanent criminal record. Any subsequent detention returns them to jail for increasing periods of time. For the mentally ill or addicted homeless, those who can benefit from treatment, after completing their in-custody diversion program, any record of citations, apprehensions and custody disappears.
Sounds tough? It is. And tougher than the proposed CARE Court — which has its place. But for the homeless addicted and mentally ill on the streets, the above is better and more merciful than what we’re doing now consigning them to the elements and human predators. Sounds complicated? It is. But not more than what we’re already doing. Once it gets rolling and the lifestyle vagrants start feeling its bite and start disappearing, things get easier. Sounds expensive? It is. At first. More money is channeled up front beefing up law and code enforcement and prosecutions and detentions under local vagrancy laws. But as the streets start clearing up, these costs go down.
It makes more sense to get ahead of the problem and keep it small than running cleanup after it. We have a duty to care for the well-being of our entire community, including all aspects of public and environmental health and safety. But for the vagrant whose impacts all over our public commons are detrimental, with everything else we’ve tried, again we hear Dr. Phil — “Is it workin’ for ya?”
And we hear Gonzales' answer, “Not so much.”