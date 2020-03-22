Someone once told me that when institutions fail to act, people die. The outbreak of the coronavirus looks like it is well on its way to expose the cracks in our way of life, from financial structures, political values and societal arrangements.
Never in our lifetime did we imagine pushing pause, bringing our economic system to its knees, and many of us on our couch to “flatten” an incubating arch. When a crisis scenario of this magnitude comes along, the only thing we can do is watch the system unravel.
These past few days we have watched the community prepare for an unknown scenario. Community leaders, educators and public health officials should be applauded for diligently finding ways to fill gaps in resources. Still, there are some county-specific considerations I’d like to highlight.
When asked to prepare, bottled water was one of the first items to be cleared from store shelves. The Water Resources Control Board recently reported 46 water suppliers out of compliance in Kern. Limited access to clean water, in times of crisis, directly affects low-income families, particularly in unincorporated areas.
At a water mill in Lamont, I saw a steady line of people filling up all their water containers. Several told me that they use the water not only to drink but to cook and wash their vegetables. The bottles they filled were not enough to store in case of an emergency. They just hoped the water mills remained functional.
It is unfortunate that in a time when hand washing is a significant prevention measure against the virus, many families must wash their hands with tainted water.
Likewise, a connected issue is that water utilities in many of these areas are actually private. There is little pressure on these utilities to implement a moratorium on service disconnection or even publicly acknowledge the crises.
This brings me to my second point: “food deserts” limit access to staple goods during times of emergency. Food deserts are typically in low-income communities, lacking stores with healthy and affordable food, contributing to poor diet, obesity and other illnesses. Despite an abundance of cropland, several communities in Kern are considered food deserts. I drove around Lamont and found arguably two grocery stores servicing the community. In recent years, one store closed, and the other was replaced by a Family Dollar. Sure, families can drive to Bakersfield, but not everyone has transportation, and the public transit system is dismal. As shelves in the grocery stores emptied, these communities are put at higher risk.
Another consideration is the forthcoming layoffs. The virus is exposing the gaps in unemployment coverage, vacation, sick and family medical leave. Domestic workers, retail, airline, food and hospitality employees are particularly impacted. Despite state and federal attempts to minimize disruptions, approximately 51 percent of families in Kern are undocumented, and they are mostly ineligible for the benefits recently announced. Without safety nets for the full population, huge disparities for families in the valley will arise. There are various issues tethered to the conversation, such as childcare, but I’ll leave it for another day.
Also, farmworkers continue to work regularly and without protective gear. They simultaneously face an array of health issues from work-related injuries, exposure to pesticides and chemicals, and valley fever, an equally scary condition. COVID-19 adds a layer of anxiety, including navigating barriers to access for virus testing. The threat of immigration enforcement continues to accumulate fear when considering medical examination, compromising the well-being and health of our full community. We all need care.
The virus has forced individuals and institutions to make quick changes when considering one another’s safety. It has also exposed how we are all intricately connected and play essential roles in society. Disentangling the system by order of the quarantine gives a unique opportunity to find each other threaded at the heart of uncertainty.
Jennifer Martinez is a public policy doctoral student studying democratic institutions and civic participation.