My first presidential election was in 1960: John F. Kennedy vs. Richard Nixon. I was in my first year of graduate school at the University of Michigan, reveling in literature, feasting on fiction, savoring poetry like wine.
I lived at home with my mom, dad and sister in Detroit, and each day drove to and from the campus in Ann Arbor. One October night, the night of the first debate, returning home after a day of seminars, I stopped at a bar to watch the civil to and fro between a youthful looking Kennedy and somewhat unshaven looking Nixon. Ah, yes, I thought, this is it: my first time to vote for a president; a time I will never forget.
Kennedy won that year, as did Nixon a few years later. And including that memorable Nov. 8, I have voted in 15 presidential elections, my 16th coming up. Sometimes my favorite has won, sometimes lost. And through all these important trips to the voting booth, have I learned anything? If so, what?
That we are voting for people, people like us. Not gods or saints. This means that we must understand that they are human with both strengths and faults. Not just the other candidate, but ours as well. And while we should respect them, we must not worship them, not blindly follow them because to do so is not a democracy, but a dictatorship. We must be critical of not only the candidate we oppose, but the one we support, and that includes their proposals and their character. We, the people, elect them, give them authority and must hold them to account.
That when we vote, we must be informed. Not falling for political propaganda and misleading stories, conspiracies and lies on social media, but fact checking with reputable sources, and refuting disinformation as John McCain did at one of his rallies when a supporter said that Barack Obama was an Arab, not born in the United States. We must, also, be willing to recognize that we will not always agree with every position our candidate takes, and may occasionally agree with the opposition. It is too easy to say this is my candidate, thus must be perfect, without flaws, and the other candidate is totally worthless. To be informed takes effort and time, to blindly follow takes only enthusiasm. For example, in our current election, one candidate may be mocked as being too old, when, in fact, they are both septuagenarians.
That we must be civil to one another during the campaign and when the election is decided. Of all the presidential elections I have voted in, this seems the most anger and hate filled. When Al Gore lost to George W. Bush by only a few hundred votes in Florida because the Supreme Court decided to stop the recount, Gore accepted the result without urging his supporters to engage in rebellion or armed revolution, which seems in the air this year. This is a democracy, which means sometimes our candidate will win, sometimes lose, and we must accept either outcome with grace and civility if our democracy is to not be seriously wounded or destroyed. We have the right to speak our minds and own guns, but not to rage at and threaten others.
That whether our candidate wins or loses, we must have hope because every four years we will have another opportunity to vote and express our will in a presidential election. Our system is not perfect, no democracy is, but it is the one that gives us the voice and choice we favor, gives us the ultimate responsibility to determine our leaders and laws.
Little did I know in 1960 that in 2020 I would be across the country in Bakersfield, and that lo, after these many years of voting, I would still feel the joy and gratitude of voting in another presidential election.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.