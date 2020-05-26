Bakersfield College normally resonates with the sounds of the performing arts any time, day, or night. Actors rehearse lines in the Indoor Theatre while Bach pours out of practice rooms. Soloists lay down tracks in the BC recording studio unencumbered by the sound of Duke Ellington drifting from the band room below. Meanwhile, the drumline’s heart pumping rhythms permeate the air from the campus center.
But today, the home of the Renegades stands silent. Or that is how it appears from the outside.
Though obstructed from defending their Winter Guard International World Championship title, the BC Drumline rallied together for one farewell performance before the full shut-down ensued. Director Tim Heasley and head coach Efren Gutierrez arranged a media day event including photography, livestream and video recording, producing the sense of a high-stakes competition that reached thousands of followers. Heasley wrote, “It wasn't the same as performing at the University of Dayton, but it brought the team together for a unique experience that will hopefully be even more memorable as they look back.”
Elsewhere, theatre professor Cody Ganger and technician Kevin Ganger faced the loss of their live performance of the Tony Award-winning "Metamorphoses." Student rehearsals and set construction (featuring an impressive above ground pool) came full stop, threatening graduation for some theatre majors. Cody resolved, “Since this is an acting lab, I wanted students to rehearse with each other in a way that was meaningful and would help them grow as actors. So, they became voice actors.”
This husband and wife team created a radio-play version complete with Zoom-based rehearsals, cell phone recordings and Kevin’s endless hours of uniting voices with sound effects and music. Theatre major Nolan Long wrote, “The experience has given me a newfound respect and appreciation for theatre. Through the chaos of the unpredictable world, art will always find a way, especially when people need it.”
Director of jazz studies Kris Tiner encouraged students to exchange notes and feedback while crafting new compositions through distance learning. One student reflected, “It's never easy to adapt to forced circumstances ... Creating music together while stuck at home gave us hope and we hope our music does the same for others.” Tiner will soon make the students’ original recordings available.
When campus closure fractured the BC choirs, this tight-knit family of musicians turned to the GroupMe app to remain connected through constant sharing of music, quotes, humor and pleas for help. The chamber singers innovated to produce a virtual recording of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” which will soon air on the BC choirs YouTube channel. The BC choirs also used Zoom with multiple guest speakers. After discussing with popular American choral composer Jake Runestad, one Chamber Singer declared on social media, “One of the highlights of the year.”
Throughout the lockdown, BC applied music majors continued to hone their craft through virtual private lessons and Friday Zoom performances made possible by collaborative pianists John Callancini and Patrick Bender. Josh Ottum converted the commercial music program online, making it available to Kern County and beyond. A student of theory professor John Gerhold wrote, “Thank you for playing the piano for us during quarantine. It helped keep my morale up and allowed me to look forward to positive energy each week."
Even with creativity and perseverance, nothing can replace invaluable face-to-face experiences. Live streaming does not compare to a world championship; a radio play cannot substitute for a live play with a retrofitted pool; digital collaborations are simply not live performances. While quarantine prevented faculty from providing more ideal opportunities, the accommodations emphasized what lies at the heart of performing arts: learning, growing, connecting, exploration, community and hope.
BC’s performing arts programs have shared these positive attributes with the Bakersfield community for generations and focusing on them can guide us all through these challenging times. The BC performing arts faculty will continue to let the times guide their creativity, offering BC students the best experiences possible. The BC campus may appear silent, but for now the sounds are simply being created in a different place.
Jennifer Garrett is the director of choral and vocal studies and the Performing Arts Department chair at Bakersfield College.