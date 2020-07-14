Society has allowed educators to be demoralized, underfunded and cast aside as glorified babysitters for far too long. Those waking up to the value that education provides, and its secondary purposes of providing nourishment to the hungry and supervision of all attendees, are now recognizing teachers as members of the coveted group of essential infrastructure workers.
Being acknowledged by the masses as within the echelon of firefighters, medical personnel and all heroic first responders and workers deemed essential through this pandemic is in a word, wonderful. However, please do not talk to me about returning to a situation that society thinks is essential but has by and large a spectacular reputation of gloriously and egregiously underfunding until safety is vigorously addressed.
Back in March, when schools closed and educators were quickly hailed as conquering heroes, support of teachers was palpable. Now that the confidence and thankfulness to educators has regressed and parents are growing tired of emotionally, physically and financially participating so highly in the education of their children, here we sit as the school year looms. Now more than ever, officials and the public at large are leveraging teachers’ visceral concern for students, and the historical precedents of teachers stepping in and soldiering on despite massive support deficiencies are vast.
The infrastructure of physically crumbling schools and lack of funding to education rarely supported the needs of students pre-COVID-19. It is dangerous and irresponsible to place students and educators in the position of risking anyone’s health without the proper preparedness, safeguards and follow through.
Educators have been incessantly begging to be considered essential for years, whilst funding to education consistently diminishes and teachers press on. Individuals outside the educational realm are perhaps realizing that it’s not quite so easy to teach and engage kids after these past months. Those weekends and summers off educators receive due to the school calendar are, perhaps, well earned (and, reminder: unpaid.)
Teachers are not nurses or doctors. Education is the only non medical based situation I can fathom where people are in a confined space with known illness, constantly rotating individuals, and in a recirculation air environment for extended periods of time. A high school educator comes in contact with 180 or more students and many other staff each day. In order for the structure and function of a seated classroom situation to reap effective outcomes, we have to be moderately close to and connect with kids. In a pandemic, our teachers now have to choose between effectively instructing or protecting themselves.
Educators and students need training on proper disinfection, PPE, appropriate social distancing, mask use and what the consequences of lack of compliance will be. What happens if we are exposed? One 14-day quarantine is two weeks of school and would wipe out a teacher’s entire allotment of sick leave for the year. Please don’t be so quick to put us back into a known lion’s den of well documented pre-COVID-19 germ infestation without a major commitment regarding a modicum of protection, options for leave and reasonable accommodations, with a support structure.
As a 16-year veteran educator, I have never been able to acquire enough hand sanitizer for use in my classroom. This long standing precedent in lacking basic health supplies highlights another facet on a long list of educators that fund the gap and soldier on. If we can’t acquire enough basics, how can we expect bureaucracy to provide us with the proper PPE within walls that are a proven huge vector for infection? Without properly medically verified measures in place, brick and mortar classrooms are not a safe environment for anyone.
In late June, a teacher in Arizona died after infecting her co-teachers and her own family via a shared, socially distancing classroom space. She and her two colleagues decided to teach summer school virtually within the same classroom. They took what they thought were highly extensive measures, wore masks and consistently disinfected, all of which failed to prevent transmission. Imagine if students had been present in that summer school room instead of behind their Chromebooks off-site.
We want to see, love and teach your kids so badly. Please let us do so in a manner that will support our need for the safety of all of our children and ourselves as educators. We should shield the immunocompromised and protect the 30 percent of public school educators who are over the age of 50, those that have known high risk factors for COVID-19 and all children.
Tamara Clark is a mother to three sons, wife to a local fire captain first responder and 16-year veteran mathematics instructor.