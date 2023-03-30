JudyGoad.jpg

Judy Goad is executive director of Right to Life of Kern County. She can be reached at righttolife@rtlkc.org.

The Sunday, March 26, edition of The Bakersfield Californian contained two articles regarding abortion concerns in other states: Wisconsin and Illinois. Wisconsin does have some restrictions against abortion, and that particular article (“Wisconsin Supreme Court race previews 2024 abortion fight,” Opinion) focuses on the political climate there, specifically the Wisconsin Supreme Court race and the amount of money being spent by two individual candidates, one pro-life and one pro-abortion.

The other article concerned Illinois, one of the country’s most abortion-friendly states. (Personally, I wouldn’t want to be known by that title.) That article (“As South bans abortion, thousands turn to Illinois clincis,” Nation & World) touched on how “overworked” the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Ill., is as it struggles to keep up with abortion demand.

