In the election season before us, we will hear the phrase “white privilege” on the lips of progressive politicians and thinkers. They will endite the America of today, citing racial prejudice as one of our greatest problems. In reality, progressives who use this rallying cry are living in the past. Moreover, the actions of “woke” progressives when it comes to race are regressive, taking us back towards a truly sad era in American life. In my opinion, such progressives need to reckon with five inconvenient truths regarding white privilege.
First, most of the people immigrating to our country are people of color. If there was a more free country on the planet where people of color could come, thrive and get ahead, they would go to that country. They understand that America is a meritocracy, with the rule of law. They know first hand corruption and lack of due process in their home country.
Second, Asian Americans are the highest performing group of Americans using most socioeconomic indicators. Yes, admission records reveal the discrimination they are experiencing at progressive institutions like Harvard. But like so many Americans, they have overcome.
Third, in 2018, Latinos started more new businesses than any other group of Americans. We live in the Central Valley of California; this is ground zero for Latinos’ pursuit of the American Dream. Latinos work hard. They have deep cultural commitments to family, work and religious faith. They are currently succeeding like no other group of newcomers to our country.
Fourth, in the quintessential American sports, people of color dominate. The NFL and NBA are dominated by African Americans. Major league baseball is now dominated by Latinos. Moreover, most players and fans alike celebrate the achievement of their favorite teams. High-fiving stars and fans seem indifferent to whether the hands they are slapping are black, white, brown or yellow.
Fifth, we have free public education and a plethora of social services that people are able to access, regardless of color. This enables everyone a chance to do well and prosper in our country. Fernando was a student in my 10th grade biology class at Delano High School. He had little knowledge of English, Spanish being his first language, but he was intelligent and curious. By the time Fernando was a senior, he had passed two advanced placement classes in calculus and history. With a smile and his high school diploma, he left Delano to start his studies at UCLA.
America is no longer a systemically racist society. Hurrah! America is the most free place on earth. Otherwise, people of color wouldn’t be clamoring to get here. They would not be succeeding in such great numbers after their arrival.
Progressives seem unable to celebrate the progress of America when it comes to race.
“White privilege” is a political rallying cry that belongs in the rear view mirror of our political discourse. Thankfully, it harkens back to an era in American life that is long gone. Progressives cling to its use. Thinking they are looking forward, they are actually living and thinking in the past.
Progressives are supposed to be for progress and the betterment of mankind. They have actually contributed to making things worse. Tragic examples abound on more than 100 of the most woke college campuses. We now have segregated dormitories, cafeterias and graduation ceremonies on the basis of race. Think of it. What would Martin Luther King Jr. think of this trend? Segregation of blacks and whites was the antithesis of his vision. Our prestigious universities are reversing the stunning progress that came as a result of Brown vs. Board of Education. We crossed the bridge away from segregation in education back in 1964, and we should not retreat.
When it comes to the issue of race, the dream so wonderfully articulated by Martin Luther King Jr. is becoming reality. I am a member of a church in northeast Bakersfield. Our church is typical of the majority of congregations in our dynamic city. Every Sunday, black, Hispanic, Asian and white children play on our campus. They learn about God together. The people sitting next to me in worship or in Bible classes are black, white, brown and yellow. That is normal for my church. We are a very diverse bunch of folks.
What I am about to say may be a news flash for progressives: there is really no such thing as a white congregation in Bakersfield. I challenge anyone to go out and find one. Church doors in our city are open to people of color. This is the way it should be, and it is another shining example of American progress when it comes to race.
Mike Walker is an avid golfer and retired pastor and public school educator. He can be reached at mike7walk@yahoo.com.