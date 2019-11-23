One summer in the village, the people in the town gathered for a picnic. As they leisurely shared food and conversation, someone noticed a puppy in the river, struggling and crying. The puppy was going to drown!
Someone rushed to save it. Then, they noticed another struggling puppy in the river, and they pulled that puppy out. Soon, more puppies were seen drowning in the river, and the townspeople were pulling them out as fast as they could. It took great effort, and they began to organize their activities in order to save the puppies as they came down the river. As everyone else was busy in the rescue efforts to save the puppies, two of the townspeople started to run along the shore of the river.
"Where are you going?" shouted one of the rescuers. "We need you here to help us save these puppies!"
"We are going upstream to stop whomever is throwing them in!"
— Author unknown
°°°
Primary prevention, often overlooked, may be one prong of the many-pronged approaches to the snowballing problem of homelessness here in Kern County. Minister Robert Fulghum asked why is it that as adults we tend to forget the common sense things we all learned in kindergarten? Things like “a stitch in time saves nine” or “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” We adults get so bogged down in the minutiae of things we lose sight of the obvious.
Only a small fraction of the homeless are there by choice, the rest “fall into” homelessness involuntarily. A previous opinion column of mine (“COMMUNITY VOICES: We must find ways to help the homeless,” Aug. 24, 2018) listed the many reasons people become homeless, and everyone who does their best to dig in their heels against that long, painful slide into it. The ideal time to deal with homelessness is when a person first realizes they’re sliding toward it, and blaming them for prior faulty choices does little to help them find an exit.
Denial and paralyzing panic are two enemies of preventive action for the person entering that slide. Once the speed of the slide passes some unforeseeable point, which is different for everyone; it’s hard to stop the momentum toward what sadly becomes inevitable. Intervene at the top of the slide to get them off it and solutions come into focus.
Adopting a medical model, we can document that rehabilitation after illness or injury is far more costly than primary prevention before either occurs. If we approach homelessness by way of the medical model, and graft into it elements from the European model, we bring assistive benefits and services to bear long before a person finds him or herself on the street.
If home ownership is at stake, banks and other lenders know that it makes more sense to keep homeowners in their house maintaining it than to go through the lengthy foreclosure process on an empty owner-evicted house subject to squatters’ and other kinds of damage. Unoccupied houses and surrounding deteriorating landscaping rapidly become neighborhood blights with the home’s value plummeting. Much better to have the owner remain its occupant with mortgage payments temporarily suspended and added onto the end of the contract. Also, better to make available a European-style suite of temporary welfare benefits for those facing health or cash flow challenges than to have someone fall into the black hole of homelessness.
Once homelessness happens we pay doubly for it: first to rescue, then to rehabilitate after the injuries from it have occurred. Primary prevention eliminates both: no injury occurs, no costly rescue or rehab efforts are needed. Whatever caused the slide, or is about to cause it, is addressed immediately. If the cause was foreseen, it is addressed when first sighted. The European model anticipates that cash flow disruptions and occupation dislocations will occur several times in a lifetime, and structures its support and job retraining services accordingly. And for those who complain about European-style socialism, they need to be reminded that they are either swimming in it, or looking forward to it, in the forms of Social Security and Medicare. “But we paid for them, we earned them, we deserve them,” retirees exclaim. Indeed you did — kind of — but not nearly. Such “welfare” recipients will reap benefits from both way out of proportion to the dues they paid in.
Risk management experts in all industries have repeatedly shown the truth of the axioms noted in the opening paragraph. Yet we forget them when we enter into discussions about how to aid the homeless.
Surely we can do better than what we’re doing. Or not doing. Why not study Europe by way of “best practices” and do our “root cause analyses” to see what we can do to better reclaim those who are about to begin their suffering on the street? Yes, it will cost something up front to provide prevention assistance to those in temporary crisis, but not nearly as much of what it costs to provide a cure when the stigma and damage of homelessness become permanent.
We must remember the common sense of our kindergarten days. That, and there but for the grace of God am I.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist.