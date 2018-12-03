When our children are sick, we take them to the doctor; when they have a toothache, we take them to the dentist. Often, we forget to address their mental health.
There are symptoms that we overlook and blame it on the child’s temper or behavior. Some common signs are hyperactivity, social isolation and poor academic performance. For this reason, it’s critical for parents to be aware of their child’s behavior, a sudden change in their mood or temperament.
Hearing the words “mental health illness” can be frightening for parents because we do not want our children to be labeled. Negative stigmas about mental health can make parents afraid of how others will view their children if impacted by a mental health illness. Sometimes parents may feel like they have failed at parenting because of their child’s mental health, although that is not true. Regardless, it’s important for parents to understand the significance of mental health. Our mental health has a close correlation with our physical health, but it also affects the way we think, how we feel and how we act with others.
Mental health disorders can develop due to multiple stressors that impact the well-being of children. Stress occurs when the environmental or internal demands exceed the adaptive resources of an individual. Living in poor housing conditions or going through a divorce increases our levels of risk, but we all manage stress differently. For example, the death of a grandparent causes a tremendous amount of pain to a family but affects each member differently. One child could be very depressed and refuse to eat, while the other sibling grieves but is still able to function normally.
Parents and caregivers need support developing a toolkit to help their children to address the factors that are contributing to their behaviors. First, we need to eliminate the negative stigma about receiving support services for a mental health illness by informing parents about the impact that illnesses have on the development of a child. Also, we need to engage families, schools and communities by establishing a community liaison so that they can bring awareness to the mental health illnesses that are impacting children.
Throughout the county you will find providers to best serve your child’s needs. There are outpatient mental health services that provide children and youth with intervention programs for behavior problems, trauma exposure, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. Services can vary from individual therapy to group counseling including family-focused therapy. Through initial assessments, a therapist can determine the type of intervention a child needs. For financial concerns, Medi-Cal is aid that can help low-income families receive services; there are clinics throughout the county that accept this insurance.
A growing field is school-based services in which schools offer mental health services to students by providing emotional and behavioral interventions that may interfere with academic and social functioning in school. This service works in collaboration with school social workers, teachers and parents to help students succeed. School social workers are playing an important role as they can be the first line of defense for a child. School services are easily accessible since students and parents already have a close interaction with the institution.
A few final notes. It’s important to check-in with your child. Ask them about their thoughts, emotions and behavior. By frequently communicating with your child, they are more likely to feel comfortable sharing and asking for help. Become more knowledgeable on your children’s mental health and don’t view mental health as a failure. Remember that mental health greatly affects a person’s general well-being. The earlier problems are detected and treated, there is a greater chance of recovery.
Gabriela Lizarraga and Nora Pacheco are current students at USC Dworak-Peck School of Social Work.