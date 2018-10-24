Generation Z is the term that encapsulates 1995 to 2004, and I fall right in the window, born in 1999.
According to Generational Kinetics, 78 percent of Gen Z believes in the American Dream, but yet only 40 percent voted in the 2016 election. My question is how can we have a voice in the American Dream if we do not vote? The steps are simple: Register to vote, research the candidates and vote.
I have completed my research, and as part of the Bakersfield College Student Government Association (BCSGA), I am excited to announce that BCSGA has endorsed two candidates for KCCD Board of Trustees – Area 1: Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg and Jerry Melson.
There are reasons for why we endorsed these two candidates and why we feel this election is important to Kern County. The election that is most important to Bakersfield College students like myself is the KCCD Board of Trustees for Area 1. This election is also important to those who live in Kern County, because the Board of Trustees is making important decisions.
The Student Government of Bakersfield College held a community forum on Oct. 8 after reaching out to each candidate six weeks in advance. Gomez-Heitzeberg and Melson were the two candidates in attendance, and Kyle Carter provided a statement. The forum was moderated by our Student Government Director of Legislative Affairs, Mustafa Barraj, where each candidate was allotted time for opening and closing statements as well as prepared questions and questions from the audience. Gomez-Heitzeberg said her platform was to “get these students in here and out of here in the shortest time possible.” She wanted to focus on transparency and that decisions should be well communicated and accountable. Melson said his platform was “to benefit the community and have the money stay in and benefit the community.” He wanted to ensure a community-oriented campaign and even brought his family with him for support.
I thought that it was great that these two candidates showed up to a student sponsored event when there are plenty of other ways these people could have been spending their Monday nights. This shows how supportive of students these candidates are.
Since there are two open spots for Area 1, we feel that these two candidates would be the best for Trustee. If you are voting for one, we ask you to vote for Gomez-Heitzeberg.
Even though BCSGA and myself have decided to endorse these two candidates, I hope each of you do your own research and find which candidates you like. Election Day is Nov. 6. Let’s get out there, Bakersfield, and make our voices heard!
Ashley Harp is a second year student and Student Government President at Bakersfield College.