Six months ago during the holidays, our family experienced what we reverently refer to as “snowpocalypse.”
Through a series of unfortunate events, we ended up stranded in the middle of the forest. It was below freezing temperatures, we were out of cell range, it was late at night and completely dark. The only lucky part was that our group of six was securely in the family car. In every other aspect our luck had run out as we were without appropriate clothing, shoes, food, water or safety gear of any kind. And we were nearly out of gas.
Stress, fear and anxiety were high. The whole experience lasted more than seven hours, and there were many discussions of survival and “worst case scenarios.” Finally, thanks to a local mountain man who hooked a chain around his bulldozer and backed us up a mountain to safety, we are all still alive to tell the tale.
These kinds of experiences, if given the right perspective, are what make life meaningful. We were given an opportunity that night that was one of growth and learning. We learned, among many other things, that we could work together kindly and with level heads to survive, should it come to that. I learned that I can endure such a traumatic experience and not keel over from fear. Instead, I could let the trauma and pain teach me.
The world is currently experiencing a lot of trauma and pain. There are moments every single day to experience physical, emotional and mental pain. Take your pick: COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, presidential elections and political upheaval, economic devastation and recession. Pain is there for the taking on a regular basis. We are all experiencing it in different ways and it doesn’t appear to be going away any time soon.
Not long ago, I was introduced to the idea of antifragility, a concept first introduced by Professor Nassim Taleb, a scholar, statistician and essayist. In it, there are things that are fragile (must be protected at all times), like a vase that is easily broken. Then there are things that are robust (strong, resists change), like a steel beam that is very difficult to break. But, in addition, there is a third type of thing that is defined as antifragile, which is when something “increases in capability to thrive as a result of stressors, shocks, volatility, noise, mistakes, faults, attacks, or failures.”
In other words, growing, learning and improving from pain. We experienced this during our family “snowpocalypse.” It is also illustrated clearly in the simple act of exercise. We can sit on the couch and binge watch reality TV, or we can add stress and “shock” to our bodies at the gym, alternately building muscle, bone density and maybe even a shadow of some ab muscles (#crossingfingers). Pain induces growth and positive change. I’m hoping that is what will come out of this moment.
“For a seed to achieve its greatest expression, it must come completely undone. The shell cracks, its insides come out and everything changes. To someone who doesn’t understand growth, it would look like complete destruction," Cynthia Occelli wrote.
A case can certainly be made for our lives looking and feeling like complete destruction right now. But just like the seed, this is where the moment of change happens — where beauty comes out on the other side. My hope is for us not to distract ourselves from this painful moment and instead let our “insides come out.” Let’s open ourselves up to new ideas, different people, dissimilar perspectives and change. Let’s accept and even embrace the discomfort, vulnerability and bravery it takes to reexamine ourselves more, listen more, love more. Let’s let this moment transform us individually and collectively into our greatest expression in spite of, or rather because of, the pain.
“Because pain is the universal constant of life, the opportunities to grow from that pain are constant in life. All that is required is that we don’t numb it, that we don’t look away. All that is required is that we engage it and find the value and meaning in it.”
— Mark Manson
The battle is what makes it worth it.
Emily Waite is a personal trainer and writer from Bakersfield.