After 40 years I’m saying goodbye to Bakersfield during what I think is an exciting period of growth in the city that has been so good to me. Many younger creatives are bursting with energy, taking our city in exciting directions. For those new to Bakersfield, here against their will, perhaps bored or thinking life a bit dull, let me tell you about my experience. It’s been rich and good for one reason, not because I’m exceptional, because I’m not, but because if you contribute, you get more back than you give.
I came here with my husband, Mark Smith, and three daughters in 1979. I’ve always felt awkward meeting people and am actually an introvert in social situations, contrary to appearance. But Bakersfield is super friendly and welcoming. The people are wonderful.
So I plunged right in. I enrolled in the medical assisting program at Bakersfield College and met Judy Snyder, who was helping start the rape hotline. I liked Judy and thought it was important, so I volunteered.
Mark worked for the county and Gene Tackett was a supervisor. They found we had all been Peace Corp volunteers so we went to a returned volunteer party and met Gene’s wife Wendy Wayne. We volunteered for Gene’s campaign, our first exposure to politics, and met a whole new group of people.
My sister-in-law said I should join Symphony Associates and help out the orchestra, so I did. I called the Temple and in no time Stan and Sonia Simrin showed up on our doorstep to welcome us.
All within the first year of life in Bakersfield we made lifelong friends in Judy, Wendy, Gene, Stan and Sonia, while getting to know many others, as well as helping some important organizations and having fun. The lesson? Getting involved with the community rewards you with friendship and knowledge, and sometimes opens doors to places you didn’t know you wanted to go.
Those first contacts led to helping Jan Hefner found the Ryan White Consortium to apply for AIDS funding through the state, and then forming the AIDS Foundation. I took my daughter to audition for an Encore Dinner Theatre production and ended up in the show myself, which started a multi-year involvement in theater. The contacts I made took me in other directions.
Along the way, I was amassing a vast amount of experience and knowledge, wondering what for? All the volunteering was great, but what would I do with everything I’d learned? I found out.
I had a job that was possibly going part-time. At almost 50 with no retirement, I felt I should get serious. So I became a teacher and taught fifth grade at Voorhies Elementary School and seventh grade at Fruitvale Junior High. That’s how getting involved in the community can take you places you didn’t know you wanted to go. All the information I’d amassed, the things I’d learned, made me a much better teacher than I would have been otherwise. And at Fruitvale, Principal John Hefner gave teachers the freedom to teach and innovate.
The point is, Bakersfield was good to me because I chose to get involved. Anyone can get involved. I’ll tell you a secret that is so obvious that by admitting it, I will sound like a doofus: you can often get involved without knowing how to do something. Over the years, I learned so much from Wendy Wayne, including one very important principle: eliminate the word "can’t" from your vocabulary. Here's one example: one of my daughters performed in junior theater frequently, and the director called for volunteers to apply stage makeup. Wendy always jumped in, and I wanted to, but thought, 'I can’t do that, I don’t know how to do stage makeup.' It wasn’t until after Wendy died that I realized Wendy didn’t know how either. She just did it.
Over my 40 years here, I’ve observed people undertake projects that many of us would shy away from, thinking that’ll take too long, or it won’t work. But Don Martin has transformed 19th Street with Metro Galleries, grown First Fridays and now has moved on to his newly-named Eastchester. It didn’t happen overnight, but it happened. The Kern Philharmonic became the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra with magnetic new conductor Stilian Kirov. Jen Raven along with others is always pushing the boundaries for developing artists with projects like the earlier Burn the Witch and now the Bubble Pop Gallery. The Bakersfield Museum of Art grew and grew some more. John Harte and Felix Adamo pushed the boundaries of photojournalism over the years and helped establish the reputation of The Bakersfield Californian. None of these things happened in a vacuum. They took the support of the community and our citizens always come forward when it matters. Buy tickets, attend events, donate money. Bakersfield makes things happen.
And from someone who started a school newspaper at Fruitvale Junior High, believes journalism is important and wants to continue reading Bob Price’s column on Saturdays, I have a request: please keep subscribing to The Californian so people can continue to hold a local newspaper in their hands.
Goodbye, Bakersfield. You’ll always be my town. You’ve been good to me. My parting wish is that all of you let Bakersfield be good to you, too.
Susan Reep is an educator and photographer and is moving to Wilsonville, Ore., after a 40-year stopover in Bakersfield, where she and her husband happily raised their three daughters and helped with their 10 grandchildren.