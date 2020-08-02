During the 1996-1997 academic year, I was on the road doing marketing, promotion and research for a curriculum distributor. In the spring, three fellow educators and I started working with schools in the deep South. During our travels, we enjoyed plenty of southern style barbecue along the way, and often took a few little historical detours.
One such detour, near the city of Atlanta, took us to Stone Mountain Park. At that point, the internet had minimal search capabilities, so we learned only what little had been provided in the visitors’ guide and the southernized laser show. Based on these, one could conclude Stone Mountain held strong links to American history.
Information was plentiful about the granite from the mountain that was used to form the steps of the U.S. Capitol, the Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. and even the locks of the Panama Canal. We were told that the carvings of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson served to commemorate the tale of a difficult and somewhat complicated national story. At face value, I had received more history than I had bargained for in one day with a little Dixie on the side.
If you had told me back then that hundreds of statues throughout our nation would eventually be removed, I would have likely been appalled. But hindsight is 20/20. In only a few years my view has changed significantly.
History now reveals that state battle flag additions and many of the Confederate statues throughout our country were erected during the time of the Civil Rights struggle, in opposition to the movement itself. Stone Mountain was one of these. It is, in fact, the birthplace of the modern Ku Klux Klan, something obviously not covered in our 1997 visitors’ guide. From 1915 to 1962, numerous crosses were burned on top of that mountain as the KKK raised financial support for the sculptures to be cut from granite. The park was officially opened on April 14, 1965, 100 years to the day of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and at the height of the Civil Rights movement. It is, therefore, not surprising that this park is now considered by many as “... the largest shrine to white supremacy in the history of the world...”
An honest and balanced look at history sets everything into perspective, and I hope that all the racist scars will eventually be removed from the face of that mountain. Furthermore, as an educator, I believe that this is the type of balanced dialogue we should bring into our local districts, schools and classrooms during this most difficult time in the history of our nation. No, not all statuary should be removed, but some images shamefully mar our beacon of hope to the world. So much has been ignored in our history books, and much has been glossed over throughout our national parks. This is the time for us to stand together arm-in-arm, as previous generations, and use the plethora of knowledge we now have to move America forward.
It is necessary for educators to evaluate our curriculum and move far beyond the cookie-cutter pandering, and short snippets of our past, to include the unabridged story of Civil Rights. This is something our staff is now familiar with at Bethel Christian School, and we will continue to improve our lesson plans each year to reflect this philosophy, until our history books begin to include a more complete view of our American story. We must teach our students about unsung heroes like Claudette Colvin and help students understand how courageous young men like David Richmond, Franklin McCain, Ezell Blair Jr. and Joe McNeil have brought us to where we are today. When students learn from such historical giants, they will realize that the youth of today will author the next chapter in American history.
As Martin Luther King Jr. worked to bring equality, they can utilize their voice to continue the work of previous generations by removing racist symbols, unnecessary statuary of the Jim Crow era and rebel battle flags masked in the pride of states’ rights. These images only continue to stoke fires of division and ultimately blemish our continued march toward freedom.
Michael Kennedy is a lifetime resident of Bakersfield and principal of Bethel Christian School.