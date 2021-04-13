Thanks to my longtime friend John Pryor for his comparison of cowboy ethics between our former president and our current president ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Cowboy ethics work — even in Washington, D.C.!" April 9).
It refreshed my memory of riding with the Wagon (Chuck Wagon) at age 14 on the VVV Ranch in the summer of 1946. The V’s consisted of approximately 500,000 deeded acres and thousands of acres of private and government leased lands. I found out much later that it was the largest outfit in Arizona!
Its headquarters was in Seligman, adjacent to the north side of Route 66, and it ranged west toward Peach Springs, east to Ash Fork and north to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. A big ranch in a big country and a long way around on horseback!
The lessons I learned didn’t come from a book. They came directly from the source! Cowboys who spent their entire lives in the saddle from boyhood. They develop strong independent opinions about a wide range of issues that grew out of their experiences of surviving a poorly paid, risky, but rewarding lifestyle.
Their Northstar included the following core values:
1. Truth: Absolute without "alternative facts."
2.Responsibility: Action demanded by your scope of authority.
3. Judgment: Decisions based on personal experience and scientific supported data.
4. Dedication: A lifetime of service dedicated to the wellbeing of the herd.
5. Conduct: Enhance the wellbeing of each other, their horses, the herd and employer, in that order.
6. Character: The perception others have of you based on their personal experience, the above criteria and your reputation in the community.
A cowboy riddle: What is the difference between bone spurs and a pair of Fleming Silver spurs? Bone spurs can keep you from serving your country, while Fleming Silver spurs will help when needed!
If you truly believe that our Constitution was created to protect equal opportunity for all Americans, you will stand up to voice your opposition to all attempts to limit the right to vote of any American.
The hallowed resting places of all those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom are not colored red or blue; but rather share a unity that cries out to me and you, “here lie all Americans, please respect this sacred view."
With honor to all who have served in uniform and with community in mind, I remain respectfully, Phil Rudnick, a proud first generation American U.S. Army “sucker" of this great, yet imperfect promised land.
Phil Rudnick is an attorney, farmer, rancher, businessman and life-long Bakersfield resident. He can be reached at phil@upstartvillage.com.