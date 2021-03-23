Americans have lived through and suffered the consequences of the ongoing pandemic for a year now. We watched as schools turned virtual, the economy plummeted, our favorite shops and restaurants closed permanently and millions of jobs disappeared. While the new vaccine developments have signaled that the worst is behind us, we cannot forget that the recovery process is only just starting.
Soon after COVID-19 first hit the U.S., the shutdowns began, and businesses were forced to close their doors, unsure of when they could reopen. For business owners, this meant going from having a steady cash flow, to having nothing at all. For their employees, it meant unemployment. Once the shutdowns ended, the remaining businesses reopened into a world in which everything changed. The economy was in shambles, people were shopping less. And, suddenly, business owners carried the weight of keeping employees and customers safe from a virus that, at the time, we knew very little about.
As COVID-19 safety procedures went into place, they changed constantly, and it was up to business owners to keep up with, adapt to and enforce the everchanging policies. With all the confusion, businesses were left vulnerable to lawsuits. Even the slightest violation of a safety requirement meant they were liable. On top of this, the nature of COVID-19 meant that at any time, a customer could claim they contracted COVID-19 while on the business’ premises and bring suit. With no way to prove otherwise, the business is forced into litigation.
This brings us to present day, where, while we may feel more adjusted, the threat of lawsuits against small businesses and schools remains as prevalent as ever. In fact, certain trial attorneys spent most of last year gearing up to bring as many COVID-19-related lawsuits against whatever businesses they could find. For the lawyers, these suits mean easy money. For the rest of us, they will be devastating.
It is crucial that lawmakers pass meaningful liability protections for the hardworking California business owners that simply cannot afford to be hit with one of these ridiculous lawsuits. If they are not properly protected, the incoming onslaught of lawsuits will take even more businesses away, on top of the ones we lost to the pandemic.
It is unfortunate that COVID-19’s impacts even extend past businesses and into our state’s own agencies that aim to protect Californians and our resources. Our Department of Education and Natural Resources Agency are anticipating upcoming lawsuits from certain lawyers looking to exploit the global pandemic for their own personal gain. This hurts schools, businesses and our community. And it certainly does not surprise the small business owners though who have been feeling the wrath of California’s litigious environment for years. For them, these COVID-19-related lawsuits are just the newest addition to the list of frivolous claims they face constantly. California lawmakers have done little to address the issue of lawsuit abuse.
If there is any hope of a successful recovery for small businesses post-COVID-19, lawmakers must first address this problem. And while this would certainly include COVID-19 liability protections, many additional changes would have to happen for real change to occur. Whether it’s remedying the Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA), otherwise known as the “Sue Your Boss” law, tightening up Proposition 65 or reigning in the expanded liability under our public nuisance law, the list of reforms needed to make California a business-friendly state is long, but it is urgent that we address them all.
Small businesses deserve our support, and they deserve a fighting chance at recovering from the effects of the past year. For this to happen, we must put a stop to the constant threat of lawsuits they face. Through meaningful reform of our civil justice system, we can accelerate California’s economic recovery. Our state would become attractive to new businesses rather than scaring them off, resulting in job creation, lower costs and a strong economy. I urge all Californians to join me in urging lawmakers to make this happen in 2021.
Jeff Flores is a Kern County school district trustee.