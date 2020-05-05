We are clearly in unprecedented times. As Realtors, we have found ways to adapt to the times and have significantly changed the way we do essential business.
We are very sympathetic to the millions (including our families) who have found themselves out of work. And millions of small business owners have found their dreams and their livelihood diminish in a matter of weeks. It is evident that the shelter-in-place orders will severely impact our economy, perhaps more so than any other event in history.
Our elected leaders at all levels of government have worked feverishly to pass emergency legislation to help those impacted by COVID-19. Our business organizations, including our local, state and national Realtor Associations, are fighting diligently to ensure legislation being discussed is balanced. However, due to the emergency, we have seen government entities completely overstep what many would believe constitutes the role of government.
For example, the Judicial Council of California has halted all eviction lawsuits (or “unlawful detainers”) statewide, on top of the governor’s executive order that places a moratorium on evictions until May 31. This act by the Judicial Council not only essentially extends the eviction moratorium until August or September (potentially further out), it also lifts the requirements for tenants to show economic impact of COVID-19.
Under the governor’s executive order, tenants must show that they have been affected financially, either through job loss, lost wages or voluntary job loss due to necessary child care. While on the surface this sounds reasonable, there are always at least two parties affected in every piece of legislation. The governor’s actions protect the renters, however, no such equivalent actions have been taken to help the property owner. Most property owners are individuals in the same situation as the renters; they are people who still have mounting bills and mortgages that must be paid.
On top of these existing state protections, an extremely dangerous piece of legislation is in the pipeline. Assembly Bill 828 creates a court-ordered reduction of rent by 25 percent for 12 months for tenants who claim they cannot pay due to the COVID-19 crisis. There is no way for property owners to recoup this court-ordered lost rental amount, even though they are still legally obligated to continue paying their mortgage, taxes and insurance and maintain and repair the property. Many argue that this proposed bill is unconstitutional.
AB 828 forces courts to interfere with existing contracts in violation of both the California and U.S. Constitutions. Not even a pandemic should undermine the Constitution. AB 828 is unnecessary. The state has already acted to limit evictions and rent increases and impose temporary payment deferment during this emergency, protecting tenants from uncertainty. And this bill does not require any real demonstration of hardship. It merely calls for a tenant to show “increased costs for household necessities or reduced household earnings” without establishing a reasonable threshold for the financial impact.
Furthermore, if the increased costs or reduced earnings happened between March 4 and March 4, 2021, the court must assume that it was caused by COVID-19. The tenant has no obligation to show the linkage in the change of circumstances. Most of all, it places undue financial hardship on property owners without providing any equitable assistance. This will result in additional costs for state and local governments when tax revenues, especially in Kern County, will already be dramatically reduced.
As Realtors, it is our mission to build better communities. One way of doing this is to leave business decisions for individuals to resolve among themselves, not for a state government as large and as diverse as California, to pass sweeping legislation that financially harms one sect of its citizenry disproportionately.
Scott Knoeb is the president of the Golden Empire Multiple Listing Service and president-elect of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors.