Strangely enough, I envy Elizabeth Warren. It turns out that, after taking a DNA test, she’s discovered that she’s 1/1000th Native America. Well, when I took my DNA test several years ago, I found out that I don’t have a single Asian ancestor. I still identify as Filipino, and always have, probably always will. Let me try to explain the difference between Ms. Warren and me.
My mother was born in Manila, my father was born in Baguio. I was born in San Diego. As an infant, I was adopted by these two immigrants. Now, just like Warren, I was told lots of stories about my culture. I was fed a very healthy diet of Filipino food and pride. But here’s where it gets sticky. Whether it was because my parents misunderstood the adoption services, or willful deceit, my parents always told me that I was at least half-Filipino by blood, so I grew up thinking that there was even a biological connection to my adopted ancestry. I danced the Tinikling at Filipino community events, got married in a traditional barong Tagalog and I could pray in tagalog when my mother insisted. I never could get my mouth around my father’s language, Ilocano.
Growing up in California in the 1960s and 1970s, I experienced discrimination and prejudice. I remember the shame I felt on the day I was working in the fields with my father and the son of the owner came up to my dad and called him “boy,” even though my father was in his 1950s. I remember the sights at school potlucks when my mostly Caucasian classmates turned up their noses at my mom’s pancit or lumpia. I remember attending a welcome party for the winners of scholarships at UC Santa Barbara where I felt alienated and shunned by the other scholarship recipients. And, in case anyone cares, it was a full-ride academic scholarship that was given on the basis of merit only. I remember how my Caucasian mother-in-law persuaded my wife to break up with me three times, and told her, before my wife and I were married, that I would most certainly knife her in her sleep. My mother-in-law refused to talk to me directly for the first three years of our marriage. All because I was Filipino. How much easier life might have been if I could have said that I was Caucasian.
You see, unlike Ms. Warren, I grew up in a far less than middle-class home. I experienced my culture first hand and I was immersed in the Filipino community. No one made me doubt that I belonged to that culture, from the dark brown man who wore a cotton beard to play Santa, to the countless aunties and uncles, to the manongs and manangs I had to pagmamano, to show respect. My parents adopted me; that’s true. But the whole Filipino community adopted me, too. Poor Ms. Warren has never been adopted by the Cherokee Nation.
I write this epistle because of a deep and abiding gratitude I have for my adoptive parents, and my adoptive community that never once made me feel that I wasn’t one of them, that I wasn’t authentic Filipino. It took me a very long time to understand how important that acceptance was, and I regret any instance when I showed less than complete respect and appreciation. I also want to thank the unknown woman who gave me up for adoption so long ago, instead of having me aborted, even though I am sure that would have been the easier option. I wish I could tell her about my parents and the wondrous life I have led in which I discovered a loving savior, an abiding love for teaching, a wonderful wife and two amazing children. I wish I could tell her about the struggles. But more importantly, I would tell her about the love.
John DeVera teaches at Centennial High School.