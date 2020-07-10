In the Sunday Forum section, the narrative written under “The key to financial responsibility is blue” attempts to encapsulate with less than 750 words nearly 100 years of U.S. economic history in what could be described as a partisan oversimplification and misrepresentation of a time period when a sloppy bipartisan effort contributed to a bloated 21st century federal budget. The result is that today 70 percent of the annual budget submitted by the United States Office of Management and Budget is non-discretionary, and has been growing at an unsustainable rate for years.
As for the New Deal, President Franklin D. Roosevelt vilified most industrial leaders until they were needed to win World War II, and the Great Depression was still raging when we were forced into the war in 1941. Unemployment was still more than 15 percent by 1940. Government attempts to manage deflation via price controls and legislation, as well as attempts to control many aspects of the means to production were failures then as they would be now. We were left with the 90 percent marginal tax rates from the Big Government New Deal until President John F. Kennedy made the initial attempts to modernize the tax brackets in 1962 to 1963. His ideas were codified into legislation passed initially under President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, and then rescinded as Johnson almost single handedly created the guns and butter spending that led to the disastrous high inflation/stagflation of the 1970’s.
It wasn’t until President Ronald Reagan modernized the tax brackets that the economy took off again in the early 1980s. No doubt that President Bill Clinton was a major beneficiary of this modernization and the technological revolution as well, and, with an assist from Newt Gingrich in the late 1990s to reduce spending back to 18 percent to 20 percent of GDP, we ran surpluses for a few years.
The point is not to vote blindly red or blue but to study and understand as much as you can about what really drives our economy. Make your voting decisions based upon an objective study of the facts and understand that the impact of presidential and congressional legislation often lasts well beyond the time an elected official serves in office. Likewise, free markets and economies often do well in spite of the leadership we elect to hold public office as the American economy and the private sector is amazingly robust and innovative when not over regulated.
Frank J. Colatruglio, CFA, CFP, is an adjunct lecturer in finance at Cal State Bakersfield and a member of the CFA Institute.