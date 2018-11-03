Before you go to the polls on Nov. 6, think carefully about your vote on the three marijuana measures on the ballot, Measure J, Measure K and Measure O.
The marijuana industry has touted the benefits of medical marijuana, but statistics reported by those who use marijuana do not mirror the number of marijuana users who use it for medicinal purposes. A study conducted by the National Academy of Medicine reviewed a host of studies. Their findings indicated that 90 percent of adult cannabis users in the United States say their primary use was recreational, with about 10 percent reporting use solely for medical purposes. Not surprisingly, cannabis is the most popular illicit drug in the United States.
While all three local measures are unique in their approach, one factor is mentioned in all. They indicate that the provision of medical marijuana has been a big factor in developing cannabis shops.
We would agree that there is a limited place for medical marijuana. On the plus side, studies indicate that patients treated with cannabis or cannabinoids experience pain relief. There are man-made cannabinoid-based medications that are orally ingested which may help adults suffering from chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Marijuana also helps with some forms of multiple sclerosis.
There are, however, significant risks for marijuana use. Cannabis use prior to driving increases the risk of being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Colorado has seen a 145 percent increase in DUIs from marijuana. Before you dismiss the danger, consider the young man who was recently convicted of killing a Kern County teacher and her unborn child while driving under the influence of marijuana ("Driver sentenced to two years in prison for crash that killed pregnant teacher," Oct. 29).
Smoking cannabis on a regular basis may induce more frequent chronic bronchitis episodes and worse respiratory symptoms, such as chronic cough and phlegm production. It is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia, other psychoses and social anxiety disorders. Depression may also result from cannabis use. Heavy users are more likely to report thoughts of suicide.
Let’s compare the three local marijuana measures. Measure J does not restrict the number of cannabis shops. In residential districts, outdoor personal cultivation would be allowed if contained within a fenced and locked area, the fence being at least six feet tall and topped with anti-personnel barbed wire. Yep, your neighbor’s yard could have barbed wire on the fence you share. That barbed wire would be a beacon for would-be thieves to come and steal your neighbor’s cannabis, perhaps going through your yard to get it. The measure says the county may require a 7.5 percent business tax be placed on the income of all dispensaries that operate. Who will be looking at the books? There is nothing in Measure J that allows for an auditor to review the books. Measure J allows existing cannabis shops, which have been breaking the law, to stay under certain circumstances.
Measure K is marginally better. It allows for only 35 cannabis shops. It suggests that terminally ill and seriously ill patients are protected from arrest and prosecution. That is a fatuous argument as arrest and prosecution for marijuana use has not happened for decades. In fact, once the state marijuana law was passed, convicts who had been imprisoned for marijuana sales were released. If you vote for this measure, you are affirming a business that has already lied to the public.
Allegedly, Measure K protects only a limited partners group of landowners, but prohibits others from growing cannabis. That's a smokescreen for a monopoly, which is what other cannabis entrepreneurs despise. Again, there is no method of auditing the books. It, too, allows existing cannabis shops to stay under certain circumstances. Measure K protects cannabis users by avoiding having cannabis identified in their medical records. If they are proposing this for medicinal use only, why would they leave it out of medical records?
While Measures J and K are for the entire county, Measure O is for residents of the city of Bakersfield only. Again, Measure O does not limit the number of cannabis shops within city limits. Furthermore, it allows storefront dispensaries, cultivation sites, manufacturers, distributors and delivery operations to operate within the city limits of Bakersfield. And once again, this proposal suggests cannabis is for medical use only.
Vote carefully: Be aware of what you are voting for or against.
Linda Eviston is the executive director of STEPS, a program that provides both DUI services and outpatient substance use disorder services. She is also on the Drug Free Kern Executive Committee.