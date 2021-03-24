Several years ago now, I had an interesting experience with people from southern China. I had gone to the city Guangzhou in Guangdong Province. Some of you may recall Guangzhou when it was known as Canton, and its location on Shamian Island of the cohongs, or traders from Europe and the United States, who were allowed to conduct business there. The city is a gigantic city of more than 15,000,000 people today, with a vast subway and transportation system including travel on the Pearl River, where at its estuary end lies the city of Hong Kong.
I was excited to visit the 2,000 year old tomb of the Nanyue king of the Southern Han Dynasty. The tomb had accidentally been discovered several years before while workers were digging the foundation of an apartment building. After careful restoration, the tomb was opened to the public where, along with the accompanying museum, elicited awe and amazement.
There was, of course, a gift shop within the museum. Being a careful and by necessity frugal traveler, I went in only for a look, but I spied this magnificent scroll hanging on the wall. It was somewhat a typical scene, depicting the Li River and its accompanying magnificent karst mountains. The attendant told me that it had been painted by a young artist from Guangzhou who was thought to have much talent in recreating traditional type paintings and his paintings would only accrue in price. I bought it.
The next city on my agenda was even farther to the south — Zhuhai, gateway to the former Portuguese colony of Macau. The best way to get there was by coach. Today there is a train that buzzes along in half the time it once took a coach.
My departure morning took me by taxi to the Landmark Hotel where outside was a small kiosk that sold tickets to Zhuhai. Because of language barriers, I was always fearful of being late, so I left my hotel on that same Shamian Island quite early for the bus departure time and arrived to get my ticket. Outside was a waiting bus. I went inside and the agent quickly sold me a ticket for the earlier bus which was just about to depart. I rushed aboard, looked around and took the only remaining seat just as the bus drove off.
About a half hour into the trip and already on the highway to Zhuhai, all of a sudden a rather rotund Chinese lady stood up, spied me and walked quickly to my seat where she accosted me with, “You leave scroll.” In my haste to get on the earlier bus, I had left my very pricy scroll on the counter. It was in those long containers that would not fit into my suitcase, so I was hand carrying it. I was just sick — not only had I carelessly left the scroll, I no longer had a marvelous (and expensive) souvenir.
A little while later, I noticed something familiar, a building that I had seen earlier for some reason. Just then, the bus drew up to our original starting location, the clerk from the kiosk ran out and handed my scroll to the driver and we were off again. The driver had turned that coach around to retrieve the foreigner’s possession! No one said a word. No one complained. No one muttered under his/her breath about being inconvenienced. No one gave the dumb round eye dirty looks. My friend just leaned out of her seat in the front, looked back and grinned at me.
The small measure of kindness toward a solitary (and silly, perhaps) American has always remained with me, and when I look at that scroll hanging in pride of place on my wall, the embarrassment I now feel about the utter disgrace of the current Asian hate mania causes me not only acute discomfit, but deep shame.
Larry Adams is a retired Bakersfield High School English Department chair and forensics coach. He is a father of four living children, including teachers Jeremy and Howard.