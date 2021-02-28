Most of you know me as a plain-spoken, tell-it-how-it-is sort of guy. I don’t talk in hyperboles or slick talking points. I just speak in facts.
That is why when Greenpeace chose to blow into town in their (literal) hot air balloon, I decided to meet them and have a conversation.
I talked to the Greenpeace representative about how propane delivered them and their balloon to Taft that day. The same oil and gas industry they were there to oppose. She said they want to eliminate all fossil fuels in California. I shared the immense amount of jobs and revenue created by the industry (152,000 in the state with median salary over $80,000/year). The response was they wanted the government to create a fund to help workers find new jobs. When I asked where that money would come from, she answered, “it was up to the government to find it.” I said the government doesn’t have money. Money is generated by the private sector and the jobs it creates. Simply put, if you have to subsidize an industry, that isn’t creating a job, it is just robbing Peter to pay Paul.
The same thing is true when I met with Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019. I took the opportunity to show him how clean-up efforts were handled quickly and thoroughly. I showed him the benefits of the revenues created by oil and gas on local schools and communities and how all the ways he was able to travel today were generated by that same industry. Most times he responded with, “I was not aware of that.” I just gave him the facts. I offered to be a resource to him and his office at any time to provide no-spin information.
A few people have soapboxed recently that the Kern County government should begin to eliminate the oil and gas industry in Kern County and transition to a “green energy economy.” I have referred to those who believe that as folks who believe there are “unicorns in the sky.”
The oil and gas industry is responsible for more than 25,000 jobs in Kern County. That is one in seven jobs. Eliminating those jobs would translate to a drastic decline in the economic activity supporting all things Kern County families need and rely on like roads, public safety and schools.
Forty million people in California require petroleum products to heat their homes, use their gas stoves and drive their children to school. Are we to expect every house in California to be retrofitted? If a family couldn’t afford to do that, is the government (meaning the taxpayers) going to pay for it? Will we cut them off of options to buy gas-generated power? What would happen if we had a once-in-a-100-year storm like we just saw in Texas?
Again, facts. Currently two-thirds of California’s energy supply is imported, with most of the foreign oil coming from Saudi Arabia, followed by countries such as Iraq, Columbia and Ecuador — places that don’t demand any of the environmental standards we have. Fact, California imports more than any other state in the country when we could be generating most of it here with strict environmental protections.
Summing this up, California is importing energy that doesn’t require the same environmental protections we have here from other states and countries. That oil and gas supply has to travel thousands upon thousands of miles through rail and ships causing a far greater “footprint” than if we generated it here. This would create more jobs and more benefits to our residents. Better schools, more parks, more public safety.
Utilizing solar and wind for energy is great, and we should encourage it as part of an overall energy supply, but today it is not self-sustaining. Those forms of energy have only become available almost entirely by government subsidies. None of them, not one, survives without the oil and gas industry helping to fuel them and move the small amount of energy they create. Attempting to move entirely away from fossil fuels is like pie in the sky.
California and Kern County are already supplying energy today under the most comprehensive environmental standards in the world. Fact. The oil industry today offsets 100 percent of ozone-forming pollutants and particulate matter in Kern County.
Kern County has gone to great lengths to make certain the oil and gas industry is taking all available measures to operate safely under the strictest of environmental rules.
In the coming weeks, there will be a new, thoroughly thought-out and strict environmental plan put up for vote before the county supervisors. This plan protects the environment and protects the 25,000 jobs created by the oil and gas industry. I encourage the supervisors and the residents of Kern County to just listen to the facts, reinstate the successful oil and gas ordinance and continue to provide the energy that all Californians depend on.
Dave Noerr is a businessman and mayor of Taft.