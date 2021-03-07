I am a fourth-generation farmer and agriculture advocate. I love what I do and wouldn’t trade the labor and long hours for anything. Farming is more modern and innovative than it’s ever been before, making us more efficient than we’ve ever been. But the fact of the matter is, without the oil and gas industry, our beloved industry will be headed backward to pre-industrial days and for a state that’s hell-bent on “progression,” that doesn’t sound very forward thinking to me (“COMMUNITY VOICES: County should not favor oil over ag,” March 2).
I’m known to say what’s on my mind. I respect other positions and welcome friendly opposition and discussion, but I’m not one to mince words. I guess I feel a kinship with Mayor Dave Noerr in that regard ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Kern’s oil industry is vital for all Californians," Feb. 28). Our local oil and gas industry must be defended, particularly since California continues to be the second largest consumer of oil in the nation. Contrary to some groups’ anti-science and data resistant conjectures, oil and gas has been absolutely critical to our economy and our survival. Since the implementation of the original Kern County Oil & Gas EIR back in 2015, the industry has been able to operate under more certain (albeit more regulated) circumstances and has successfully provided our much-needed energy, plus given back to the community, and funded air quality mitigation efforts to the tune of more than $114,000,000 over the past four-plus years. This is all on top of the millions of dollars in property taxes that go to fund our kids’ schools, roads and public safety.
Without oil and gas, farmers in the breadbasket of California would not be able to efficiently feed the world. We depend on oil and oil depends on us. Our trucks, tractors, pumps, water wells, the technology we use, the plastics that make up much of those items, it all derives from the petroleum industry. Without our partnership — and that’s exactly what it is — those wouldn’t exist.
Without affordable, reliable oil and natural gas, the agriculture industry would regress back in time to one-acre plots, raising costs for families and decimating our workforce. The solution is to embrace all forms of energy. To praise innovation and modernism but support and provide for our community by delivering freedom of choice in how we consume energy. California already imports two-thirds of our total energy needs — meanwhile, the energy we continue to use on a daily basis remains in the ground, beneath our very feet while we wait for tankers and ships to bring to us that which we can produce ourselves.
We are a national leader in energy because of our thriving petroleum industry. Furthermore, it is worth reminding anti-oil activists that Kern County is also a proud leader in wind and solar, while feeding the world. Our county is an extraordinary place — a shining example worth modeling.
Jason Giannelli is a husband, father and fourth generation Kern County farmer.