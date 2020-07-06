Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have been cooped up for months and unable to enjoy our normal exercise routines. Gyms were closed for some time, so many local residents have discovered (or rediscovered) the Kern River Parkway Trail (often referred to as “the bike path”).
The Kern River Parkway Foundation is thrilled that so many have been able to enjoy the use of the path in recent weeks, but it is important for everyone’s safety that we keep in mind the rules of proper path etiquette.
First, it’s important to understand that pedestrians and cyclists have equal rights to use the path — neither group has priority over the other. Secondly, users should behave on the path as you would behind the wheel of a car — slow traffic stays right, faster traffic passes on the left. Pay attention to the center line. If you’re walking, running or cycling with a group, make sure you are not obstructing incoming traffic.
If you’re a runner and you need to pass slower walkers, wait until oncoming traffic is clear, then move left. A word of warning is helpful — “Passing on your left!” might prevent a heart attack in a startled walker. Cyclists should do the same, although a bell is a great alternative warning mechanism. Even a small bell can be heard from a couple hundred feet.
The slower users have responsibilities, too. Make sure you are staying to the right as much as practicable. Keep pets on a short leash — retractable leashes should be locked to a length of 6 feet or less. Keep your pet to the right, rather than allowing them to roam into the middle of the path where they might get hit by a passing cyclist. Make sure your children stay nearby, and teach them the rules of the path as well.
Many of us enjoy listening to music as we exercise, but remember that there are other path users around you. Portable loudspeakers aren’t exactly ideal — your choice of music might not suit the tastes of everyone else on the path that day. But over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones aren’t the answer, either. Remember that others might be coming up from behind you, and you need to be able to hear their warning. Some earbuds are specifically designed to allow ambient sound to be heard, but why not just take some time to listen to the sounds of nature around you?
Have fun, enjoy the Kern River Parkway Trail, but remember the rules to keep everyone safe.
Peter Wollesen is an avid cyclist and a member of the Kern River Parkway Foundation Board of Directors.