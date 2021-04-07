April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Together with the Department of Human Services, the Kern County Network for Children encourages the public to be aware of the signs of child abuse and neglect and to report it when appropriate.
Between 2008 and 2020, 52 children died from abuse, including five who perished in 2020 alone. All of these children were under 5 years of age, making them the most vulnerable because they are the least seen. Many others have suffered near fatal and severe injuries at their abusers’ hands. In 2019 alone, 2,759 cases of reported child abuse were substantiated in Kern County.
Many cases of severe child abuse and incidences involving a child fatality happen at the hands of the child’s immediate caregivers. This is a serious and persistent concern in our community. Many cases involve young children, mostly under the age of 5, as victims of intentional burns, sexual abuse, broken limbs, significant and often traumatic head injuries and abdominal trauma from prolonged beatings. Nothing can erase the needless suffering that these young victims endured at the hands of those responsible for their care and nurturing.
This year, the Kern County Network for Children and Department of Human Services have partnered to offer a free Zoom-based training, “Recognizing the Signs of Child Abuse and Neglect.” This training is designed for residents of Kern County — those serving in education, health care, faith-based communities, business and others serving children and families. These community-based sessions will offer an opportunity to learn what is and what is not considered child abuse and/or neglect as well as how to appropriately report suspected child abuse to Child Protective Services. Sessions will also go over signs of abuse and neglect to recognize in virtual settings.
We ask that you recognize child abuse and the warning signs. Physical and sexual abuse clearly constitute maltreatment – but so does neglect and failure to provide essential food, clothing and health care. Children sustain emotional abuse from rejection, intimidation, isolation or exposure to violence. Depression, fear of certain people, difficulty trusting others or making friends, sudden changes in sleep or eating patterns, inappropriate sexual behavior, poor hygiene, secrecy and hostility often suggest underlying issues. They indicate a child in distress that may be physically, sexually or emotionally abused and/or neglected.
Attendees will have an opportunity during the session to ask trainers questions. However, situational questions may be deferred, and the asking party provided with an appropriate agency contact in order to keep personal information confidential.
Child abuse is a serious public safety concern. Kern County is calling on all prevention workers, social workers, health care workers, law enforcement leaders, crime survivors and our community as a whole to prevent child abuse. Our county is dedicated to preventing child abuse, but officials need to be made aware when a family is suffering. Child Protective Services is always available and ready to intervene as necessary and law enforcement is always committed to putting an abuser in custody to give a child a better chance. Kern County’s District Attorney prosecutes offenders to the fullest extent of the law to prevent repeat offenders.
Kern County children need your help. When you see something, say something. Join us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to learn more about what is and what is not child abuse and neglect. This training will help attendees decipher when a suspected child abuse report is necessary and how to submit critical information. Additional training opportunities are scheduled for July 29 and Oct. 22. For Zoom Information, call Alexis Shaw at 661-636-4993.
Tom Corson is the executive director of the Kern County Network for Children. Dena Murphy is the director of Kern County Department of Human Services.