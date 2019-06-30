I am responding to a recent opinion in your paper ("Letter to the Editor: Priorities," June 23) that Kern County is giving too much attention to “Vietnam veterans returning from an all expenses paid vacation to Washington, D.C.”
I am a combat Vietnam vet that went to D.C on one of these “all expenses paid vacations." I converse with other Vietnam, World War II and Korean War vets on a weekly basis and I assure you that when our
number was called to serve our country, to put our lives in harms way, we didn't hesitate, and it was definitely no vacation. Many of us veterans have witnessed fellow combatants die or get wounded in the line of duty, and we proudly served, no thanks to the people here at home who were busy protesting the war, making us feel like we were there in Vietnam, fighting without a cause. We experienced much of the same treatment when we came home, and this time we were viewed as drugies, called baby killers and war criminals. It wasn't a pretty sight to say the least. These scars we have carried with us for 50 years.
"...Only the dead have seen the end of the war..."
Now, thanks to the generosity of many organizations in our county, we have an opportunity and means to travel to D.C. and visit all the memorials and give proper respect to our fallen brothers who gave the “ultimate sacrifice." All of our veterans are national heroes and have earned the recognition and respect from all Americans.
What more could anyone do than give homage to our local heroes so that Americans could enjoy all the freedoms, like speech and press. These civil rights were provided and secured to the American people by our fighting men and women and should be honored as such.
Thank God Kern County recognizes the sacrifice of our servicemen and women, and it shows its generosity in many ways, one being donations to send local veterans to D.C.
I have spent time in Washington, D.C., on several occasions, watching veterans as they visit all the memorials, revisit the nightmares of their past, whispering silently to their fallen comrades on The Wall. Believe me, I wouldn't call it a paid vacation. I have witnessed, time and time again, the tears flow from these seasoned veterans as they revisit some of the old emotions and experiences they have left buried all of these years. Through fellowship with fellow veterans and exchanging of war stories with each other, I see these proud veterans come home a changed and happy person, feeling worthy once again. This trip extends to each and every veteran, “Thank you for your service, and thank you for your support and respect." Kern County and a few key organizations, in my opinion, have taken that giant step, with time and dedication, to express these feelings to our local vets and have recaptured the spirit of this country and what it stands for. Visiting D.C., you will see how this storm has caught fire and see the receptions we get there and how this rejuvenation of spirit has unfold, not only in D.C., but also here in Kern County.
We can never serve and thank our vets enough. What keeps me serving these vets, as a guardian on these trips, is when I hear their feedback: "This is the best day of my life," "Thank you so much for bringing me here," "I had no idea this place was this awesome.” When these words are accompanied with tears as well as smiles, I know there is healing. Yes, Kern County, your priorities are truly admirable and they showcase the giving heart of this country.
“You've never lived until you've almost died. For those who have fought for it, life has a flavor the protected shall never know.”
Daniel Keeter is a 68-year-old combat Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S Army in 1970. He can be reached at danielkeeter@sbcglobal.net.