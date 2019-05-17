Last Friday, the Trump Administration increased the tariff from 10 percent to 25 percent on a large number of goods China exports to the United States. Contrary to what President Trump has stated repeatedly in public, this cost is not absorbed by China, but rather, by every American consumer when they buy a product that was imported from China.
In simple monetary terms, it means that a product from China that would have cost $1,000 with no tariff, will cost you, the American consumer, $1,250. That additional $250 is a tax placed upon you by President Trump. There is a consensus of opinion among many trade experts, supported by an overwhelming body of evidence, that China is violating many terms and conditions of the World Trade Organization. Bluntly stated, China is a nationalist-capitalist authoritarian state that has been breaking trade rules for decades. But, punishing the American consumer, to somehow punish China, however well meaning, is simply misguided.
What is going to make this trade war with China even worse is that our farmers in Kern County are just about to be "sacrificial lands" for the president's poorly thought through trade policy. China will target retaliation on those areas in the United States, who have senators and representatives (like Kevin McCarthy), who show unyielding support for the president. Plan on a huge increase in Chinese import tariffs on Kern County nut crops, cotton, grapes and anything else we grow here. Worse yet for our local farmers is that they will lose these markets in China for their products most likely forever.
Those buyers in China who used to purchase Kern County agricultural products will find new sellers in South America, Africa and Iran. Our farmers in Kern County will have to go find new buyers for their products and hope that the president does not decide to engage in a trade war with them as well.
As political pundits like to tell us, elections have consequences. And one consequence of living in an area that China believes is supportive of a president and his policies is that it is going to make your community "ground zero" for any and all retaliation. Another expression that is used a lot in politics is that "people vote their pocketbooks." Already in the Midwest "Soybean Belt," the current tariffs and low prices for soybeans are causing more small farms to go bankrupt, in nearly a generation. This scenario is less likely to happen here in Kern County because most of our farms are relatively large. However, it does not take a leap of the imagination to recognize that the people of Kern County will be at the receiving end of the "tip of the spear" from China if this trade war continues for any length of time.
Will farmers in Kern County support the president and one of his most dedicated supporters, McCarthy, in future elections even though they advocate for trade policies that could bring financial ruin to them? To use one the president's favorite expressions, "We'll see."
Noel Pineo has lived in Kern County for almost three decades. He can be reached at npineobakersfield@gmail.com.